Ace Hardware Has Big Plans To Meet The Needs Of A Growing Customer Base
Increasing numbers of U.S. shoppers are choosing to make their purchases online, with Bloomberg forecasting that 34% of all U.S. retail sales could be digital by 2030, up from 25% in 2023. However, plenty of American retailers continue to see high levels of demand in their physical locations, with some even expanding at a rapid rate to keep pace with increased demand from consumers. Ace Hardware is one such retailer, having opened more than 930 new locations in the past five years. It doesn't plan on slowing down either, and has unveiled ambitious plans to open even more locations in the near future.
The retailer sells a huge range of products, from everyday hardware essentials to underrated niche and specialist tools. This varied range has helped Ace expand its customer base in recent years, with the chain reporting record revenue figures in the second quarter of 2025. In particular, its lawncare, gardening, grilling, and outdoor power equipment departments saw the biggest uptick in sales.
To ensure that its growth stays on track, the retailer plans to open 175 new stores over the course of 2025. It already has around 5,200 stores in the U.S., spanning all 50 states. It also has a significant presence overseas, with sales operations in roughly 60 different countries around the globe. Alongside its physical locations, the company also operates an online sales platform and recently announced a partnership with DoorDash to deliver goods on demand.
Entrepreneurs can open their own Ace Hardware store
Ace Hardware operates differently from most other hardware chains, with the vast majority of its stores being owned by individual entrepreneurs. Store owners also become part owners of the Ace Hardware brand and have the freedom to customize the range of products in their stores to better suit their customers. The majority of stock in Ace Hardware stores is bought by store owners through the retailer's in-house bulk purchasing program, but owners can also buy a small percentage of other products from other places and then sell them within their stores.
This co-operative structure means that an entrepreneur with enough starting capital and a suitable location can open their own Ace Hardware store. According to the retailer, potential owners will need between $650,000 and $1,500,000 as an initial investment to set up their store. To be considered for a license, they'll also need a minimum net worth of $700,000 and at least $350,000 of liquid capital on hand. Operators can either open an entirely new location or convert an existing store that they operate into an Ace Hardware store, with the retailer reporting that the most recently opened stores consist of a mix of both store types. Once open, Ace Hardware store owners will have to follow certain rules, including honoring the retailer's reward scheme, which offers notable savings to keen Ace Hardware shoppers.