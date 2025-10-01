Ace Hardware Has Big Plans To Meet The Needs Of A Growing Customer Base

Increasing numbers of U.S. shoppers are choosing to make their purchases online, with Bloomberg forecasting that 34% of all U.S. retail sales could be digital by 2030, up from 25% in 2023. However, plenty of American retailers continue to see high levels of demand in their physical locations, with some even expanding at a rapid rate to keep pace with increased demand from consumers. Ace Hardware is one such retailer, having opened more than 930 new locations in the past five years. It doesn't plan on slowing down either, and has unveiled ambitious plans to open even more locations in the near future.

The retailer sells a huge range of products, from everyday hardware essentials to underrated niche and specialist tools. This varied range has helped Ace expand its customer base in recent years, with the chain reporting record revenue figures in the second quarter of 2025. In particular, its lawncare, gardening, grilling, and outdoor power equipment departments saw the biggest uptick in sales.

To ensure that its growth stays on track, the retailer plans to open 175 new stores over the course of 2025. It already has around 5,200 stores in the U.S., spanning all 50 states. It also has a significant presence overseas, with sales operations in roughly 60 different countries around the globe. Alongside its physical locations, the company also operates an online sales platform and recently announced a partnership with DoorDash to deliver goods on demand.