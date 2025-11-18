Can A Dealership Sell You A Car If It Doesn't Have A Title?

If you go to a dealership to buy a car, and, for whatever reason, the dealer sells you a used car, saying that it doesn't currently have a title but the title will come later, you should run. While there's no singular federal law governing vehicle titles, states generally agree that it's illegal to sell a car without a title.

The only way for a car to be legally considered sold in the U.S. is when the title is transferred to the buyer, as merely having a proof of sale is not enough to transfer ownership. There's hardly any reason for a car not to have a title, because there are just so many different types of titles, all of them accommodating the different statuses a car could possibly have.

However, as with most things, it's usually not that simple. There are some exceptions to this, and the most obvious is when the car is new. A new car in the dealership's inventory, of course, doesn't have a title. Instead, what it has is something called a Manufacturer's Certificate/Statement of Origin (MCO/MSO). In many states, like California, for example, this is the document used to create a title in your name after you've bought a new car. The dealer is required to submit your title application within a set timeframe, which is usually 30 days.