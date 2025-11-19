These Are Consumer Reports' Lowest-Ranked Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Riding mowers can be very convenient (and pretty fun) to use, but they're not always the practical option. Push mowers may require more labor, but they're typically better suited for smaller yards or those with awkward terrain. Of course, you'll want to go with a push mower that's actually reliable and works well. The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports has tested and reviewed many different push mower models. Paired with extensive owner surveys, CR has scored and ranked these mowers based on a variety of factors, including how well they cut and mulch, their noise levels, and how easy they are to operate, as well as how long they keep in good condition over time.

These rankings and reviews can be a useful place to start when doing your own research to determine the best mower for your needs. While Consumer Reports hasn't tested all available models, the lowest-ranked of the many mowers it did review is the Worx 40V Power Share 14-inch Cordless WG779. This is a battery-powered mower, and the fact that it ranks poorly may be a surprise considering Worx makes one of the best robot lawn mowers. A gas-mower scores nearly poorly as the WG779, though, namely the Murray 20-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower with 125cc Briggs & Stratton Engine (model 152506).

Faring a bit better, but not by much, are the gas-powered Craftsman 20-inch M090 and Murray 21-inch MNA152703, as well as the battery-powered Craftsman V20 20-Inch CMCMW220P2 and Black+Decker 40V Max 20-inch CM2043C. The Sun Joe 48V IonMax 17-inch 24V-X2-17LM ranks a bit higher, but still rather poorly.