These Are Consumer Reports' Lowest-Ranked Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
Riding mowers can be very convenient (and pretty fun) to use, but they're not always the practical option. Push mowers may require more labor, but they're typically better suited for smaller yards or those with awkward terrain. Of course, you'll want to go with a push mower that's actually reliable and works well. The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports has tested and reviewed many different push mower models. Paired with extensive owner surveys, CR has scored and ranked these mowers based on a variety of factors, including how well they cut and mulch, their noise levels, and how easy they are to operate, as well as how long they keep in good condition over time.
These rankings and reviews can be a useful place to start when doing your own research to determine the best mower for your needs. While Consumer Reports hasn't tested all available models, the lowest-ranked of the many mowers it did review is the Worx 40V Power Share 14-inch Cordless WG779. This is a battery-powered mower, and the fact that it ranks poorly may be a surprise considering Worx makes one of the best robot lawn mowers. A gas-mower scores nearly poorly as the WG779, though, namely the Murray 20-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower with 125cc Briggs & Stratton Engine (model 152506).
Faring a bit better, but not by much, are the gas-powered Craftsman 20-inch M090 and Murray 21-inch MNA152703, as well as the battery-powered Craftsman V20 20-Inch CMCMW220P2 and Black+Decker 40V Max 20-inch CM2043C. The Sun Joe 48V IonMax 17-inch 24V-X2-17LM ranks a bit higher, but still rather poorly.
Common complaints about these low-ranking lawn mowers
One of the most common complaints you'll find in user reviews of the Worx 40V Power Share 14-inch Cordless WG779 concerns its batteries. This isn't a huge surprise, because battery-powered mowers are still relatively new technology; a limited runtime is often cited as an issue across the entire class. However, based on CR's findings and negative customer reviews, the battery life of the Worx WG779 is particularly disappointing.
One Amazon user says the mower couldn't cut a 15 x 30-foot yard all at once and that the brand's cheaper prices aren't worth the sacrifice in quality. They even go on to title their 2-star review, "Worx? More like Worst." The battery life of the WG779 isn't its only issue, according to users and Consumer Reports; it's also subpar at its main function, cutting grass (as well as mulching and bagging it, if desired). Negative reviews on Amazon mention it having a lower cutting height than advertised and design flaws such as zero lift from the mower blade, which impacts its ability to cut bent grass.
It's probably not a coincidence that CR's lowest-ranked gas-powered push mower comes from Murray, which is at the bottom of SlashGear's ranked list of every lawn mower brand. The brand as a whole has a dismal overall user score on Consumer Affairs, with its most notable drawbacks including a decrease in quality in newer models as well as poor customer service. While it doesn't have to worry about battery life, Murray's gas mowers also get poor marks for starting issues.
These lowest-ranked walk-behind mowers may not be all bad
It's certainly a red flag if a product ranks poorly on a Consumer Reports list and has multiple negative reviews. However, even these mowers have defenders and owners who have overall positive experiences. For what it's worth, CR even gives the Worx 40V Power Share 14-inch Cordless WG779 strong scores for its handling and operation noise levels.
Overall, Amazon customers who have left positive reviews for the machine note that its smaller size makes it very easy to use and maneuver. Others say it's easy to assemble and leaves clean cuts. Some even say its battery life is not nearly as poor as other reviewers claim, with one 5-star review reporting that it cut a 500-square-foot yard on "one charge and it still had over half the battery life left." That said, the slightly larger Worx 40V 17-inch WG743 is one of the highest-rated lawn mowers on Amazon, so it may be a safer choice.
It's worth noting that the lowest-ranked gas-powered push mower on CR's list, the Murray 20-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower 152506, is actually a top-rated product on Home Depot's website. It does have a large share of 1-star ratings that might raise an eyebrow, but the vast majority of user reviews are 4- and 5-stars. Customers cite its good performance, especially for smaller properties, and that it is more than capable of cutting thick grass. Other positive reviews appreciate that it's lightweight and easy to assemble. Some even say that it usually starts on the first pull, which is in direct contrast to one of the biggest complaints against Murray's mowers on Consumer Affairs.