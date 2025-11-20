This GM Crackerbox Was Once The World's Most Advanced Semi-Truck

General Motors is one of the leading names in modern, truck-loving America. It's not just because of its highly popular, everyday pickups like the Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra, but also its medium-duty, commercial market vehicles and chassis-cab work trucks. Despite its dominance and expertise in building trucks, GM does not, however, currently build heavy-duty semi-trucks that compete with the likes of Peterbilt or Freightliner. But it used to.

While General Motors is not among the current list of car companies that also build semi trucks, GM big rigs were once regular sights on American highways before the company pulled out of the heavy-duty semi-truck market in the mid-1980s. These big rigs were commonly seen with GMC branding and, at times, they even introduced new features to the industry.

During the 1960s, a GMC rig known as the Crackerbox was considered one of the world's most advanced semi-trucks, with state-of-the-art technology that helped it set new standards in lightness and performance. Those features didn't necessarily make the Crackerbox beloved by truck drivers, though, and today the truck exists as a bit of an underdog or cult favorite of semi-truck history. Let's take a quick look back at the rise and fall of the Crackerbox.