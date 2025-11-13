Flying Taxis Are Taking Over This CA Airport Just In Time For The Olympics

Located just a few miles from sprawling, jam-packed Los Angeles International Airport, you'll find the modest, single-runway Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Despite its small size, Hawthorne Airport, like many locales across Southern California, is laced with aviation history. Once known as Jack Northrop Field, the airport was once the site of Northrop Aircraft Corporation, where some of the company's most iconic warplanes were built and tested.

Now, a next-generation aviation company is hoping to carry on Hawthorne's tradition into a new era, making the airport its base of operations and terminal for a high-tech air taxi service that hopes to serve passengers during the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games. Archer Aviation, one of two competing companies working to bring flying taxi service to American cities, recently acquired control of Hawthorne Airport for $126 million, planning to turn the historic airfield into a testbed and operational hub.

The Hawthorne announcement comes after Archer signed another deal to become 'The Official Air Taxi Provider' of the LA28 Games, where it hopes to demonstrate its advanced flying taxi technology to the world. But before Archer Aviation can do that, it will have to navigate the traffic and regulations of LA's highly congested airspace.