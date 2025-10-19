These Two Companies Are Competing Neck-And-Neck To Bring Flying Taxis To The US

Imagine commuting from JFK to Midtown in under ten minutes. Imagine skipping rush hour entirely with a vertical liftoff rather than a carpool lane. That's the promise Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are racing to deliver on. The two California-based companies are leading a mission to bring electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or flying taxis, to American skies. In a recent public demonstration, they both showed they think that air taxis are about to change the future of travel, as it's an industry on the brink of reality.

The demonstration took place at a U.S. air show this month, with both Joby and Archer showcasing their working prototypes to the public for the first time. It marked a major milestone in what's becoming a billion-dollar showdown. At the event, Joby's sleek, six-rotor aircraft quietly rose into the air and hovered with surprising stability. Archer's Midnight model also performed impressively, as it showed off its short-hop mobility that could one day save you from rush-hour commutes.

If everything goes according to plan, the next few years could transform the way people move across American cities. The FAA's Innovate28 program aims to have air taxi operations underway in at least one major U.S. city by 2028 with a view to nationwide adoption. Both Joby and Archer are betting that early routes between airports and downtown centers will prove that the model works financially, logistically, and safely. Whichever company manages to launch first will quite literally redefine what it means to take off in the American transportation market.