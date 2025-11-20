Japan's Mini C2 Chevy Corvette Look-A-Like Is Basically A Miata, But Cooler

The now-discontinued Mitsuoka Rock Star (which takes its name from the Mazda "Roadster" it's based on) first debuted back in 2018, but Mitsuoka's legacy of retro-influenced specialty vehicles goes back much further. The outrageous-looking Mitsuoka Orochi sports car, for example, debuted in 2001 and today is considered one of the more unusual vehicles ever built in Japan. Like those aforementioned retro Corvette conversions, the styling of Mitsuoka's vehicles can be polarizing, but the Miata-based Rock Star is easily one of its most cohesive designs, as the factory lines of the ND MX-5 lend themselves well to the retro treatment.

The size of the Miata also works for the C2-inspired styling, with the finished product somehow feeling both more whimsical and more honest than many of the actual Corvette-based retro conversions out there. It also doesn't hurt that the Mazda MX-5 itself is one of the funnest and purest sports cars on the market today, even if it has but a fraction of the actual performance you get from a modern Corvette.

Mitsuoka's Rock Star was certainly more expensive than a standard MX-5, but it was still relatively affordable considering its low production numbers and boutique nature, with a launch price of 4.7 million Yen (around $30,000 at current exchange rates, not accounting for inflation). Demand ended up being so strong that Mitsuoka exceeded its initial plans to build 50 cars, rolling out about 200 Rock Stars before wrapping up production in 2022.