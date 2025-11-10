A Small Florida Auto Shop Took The Chevy Camaro And Turned It Into A Modern 1970s Trans Am

Pontiac was one of the United States' most beloved auto brands, with a history that dates back decades and a back catalog that boasts some of the most venerable muscle cars ever produced. For many gearheads, it was a sad day when General Motors (GM) announced the Pontiac brand would be discontinued for good as part of its Chapter 11 reorganization in 2009. Enthusiasts of the brand have kept the old models running, but no new Pontiac models have come out since — even though there have been many rumors of a Firebird revival over the years.

One auto shop in Florida didn't wait for GM to revive the brand and instead took matters into its own hands. At Trans Am Worldwide (TAW), the team makes specialized vehicles inspired by classic muscle cars, including, as the name suggests, the Trans Am. Instead of using the technology from the Firebird's golden days, however, this modern reinterpretation is based on the recently discontinued Chevrolet Camaro platform.

While TAW has since moved on from the Trans Am-inspired model, and instead now focuses on its Chevelle-esque 70/SS muscle car, the older Pontiac reinterpretations are still worth revisiting. A number of special editions were offered, including the Super Duty Racing, Hurst Trans Am, and 70 Trans Am — plus a cool "Smokey And The Bandit" Edition modeled after Pontiac's original "Bandit Edition" Trans AM.