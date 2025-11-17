The Best Self-Propelled Mower Brand Available At Tractor Supply, According To Users

Tractor Supply is a go-to retailer for farm vehicles and other larger equipment, but it also offers smaller gear. These include self-propelled mowers better suited for smaller plots of land, as well as areas where a riding mower may not be feasible. According to customer reviews on Tractor Supply, it seems that many favor those from Globe Tools Group-owned Greenworks over other brands available from the retailer.

That's based on over 2,500 customer reviews left on Tractor Supply's website, where three different Greenworks self-propelled mowers each have a strong 4.6 out of 5 average user rating. Greenworks has made a name for itself building battery-powered outdoor equipment that competes with traditional gas-powered products; thus, all three highly-rated Greenworks self-propelled mowers at Tractor Supply are electric and cordless. They use the brand's 60V batteries and have similar designs. Each comes with a charger and power supply, though they offer slightly different features.

The largest of the three is the Greenworks 25-inch 60V Cordless Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower. The 2-in-1 mower can last up to 80 minutes on a single charge using two 4Ah batteries and can cover ¾ acres. The smaller 22-inch Greenworks 22–inch 60V Cordless Mower can last up to an hour with a single 8Ah battery and has a 4-in-1 design, which includes mulching. The Greenworks 21-inch 60V Cordless Mower is also 4-in-1 — providing bagging, side discharging, mulching, and leaf pick up — and lasts up to an hour with two 60V 4Ah batteries.