The Best Self-Propelled Mower Brand Available At Tractor Supply, According To Users
Tractor Supply is a go-to retailer for farm vehicles and other larger equipment, but it also offers smaller gear. These include self-propelled mowers better suited for smaller plots of land, as well as areas where a riding mower may not be feasible. According to customer reviews on Tractor Supply, it seems that many favor those from Globe Tools Group-owned Greenworks over other brands available from the retailer.
That's based on over 2,500 customer reviews left on Tractor Supply's website, where three different Greenworks self-propelled mowers each have a strong 4.6 out of 5 average user rating. Greenworks has made a name for itself building battery-powered outdoor equipment that competes with traditional gas-powered products; thus, all three highly-rated Greenworks self-propelled mowers at Tractor Supply are electric and cordless. They use the brand's 60V batteries and have similar designs. Each comes with a charger and power supply, though they offer slightly different features.
The largest of the three is the Greenworks 25-inch 60V Cordless Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower. The 2-in-1 mower can last up to 80 minutes on a single charge using two 4Ah batteries and can cover ¾ acres. The smaller 22-inch Greenworks 22–inch 60V Cordless Mower can last up to an hour with a single 8Ah battery and has a 4-in-1 design, which includes mulching. The Greenworks 21-inch 60V Cordless Mower is also 4-in-1 — providing bagging, side discharging, mulching, and leaf pick up — and lasts up to an hour with two 60V 4Ah batteries.
What do Tractor Supply customers like about Greenworks Self-Propelled Mowers?
The Greenworks 21-inch 60V Cordless Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower is the most popular of the three on Tractor Supply's website, with over 2,200 user reviews. Many of the features that users praise about the 21-inch mower are also highlighted by users of the 22-inch and 25-inch models, though. These include the mowers' powerful cutting performance, which is comparable to gas-powered models and can handle tall or thick grass.
The electric mowers' quiet operation also gets a lot of positive feedback, especially when compared to noisier and more noxious gas mowers. The same goes for the machines' high-quality, lightweight build and their easy maneuverability. Two five-star reviews come from 73-year-olds, one a woman who describes herself as "not very strong" and says the Greenworks 22-inch 60V mower "is great for [her]. It does a wonderful job." Multiple reviewers also praise the battery life of Greenworks' cordless mowers, saying they are enough for average-sized lawns.
However, not all users agree, with some mixed and negative reviews stating that the mowers don't run long enough on a single charge. A user who left a 1-star review for the Greenworks 25-inch 60V mower says it only lasted 30 minutes on dry grass. Other users are also critical of the Greenworks batteries. Some recommend using more powerful batteries since the mower itself is great, although keep in mind that this means capacity, not voltage — Greenworks 60V and 80V batteries are not interchangeable. Other negative reviews mention weak blades or malfunctioning equipment, but positive reviews make up a significant majority of user feedback.
Other self-propelled mower brands worth mentioning
Technically speaking, the best-rated mower brand available at Tractor Supply — according to users at least — is Bad Boy. While Greenworks' aforementioned mowers all have very strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer ratings, the Bad Boy 80V 21-inch mower has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5. While that's obviously higher than Greenworks' mowers, it's an average of just over 40 reviews, compared to the over 2,500 owners who've rated Greenworks mowers.
With a smaller pool of users, this overall score is less reliable, as fake or outlier reviews, whether positive or negative, more easily skew the average. However, it's still a notable enough rating that the mower is worth mentioning, even if it's not exactly a great metric to base a $700 purchase on. Bad Boy is an American-based company that sells tractors and other large equipment vehicles, though it also offers smaller machines such as this cordless 21-inch mower.
We also need to mention two more brands, as they've also earned higher average ratings than Greenworks from Tractor Supply customers. The ProRun 21-inch 60V Steel Deck and DeWalt E-Gov 21-inch Gas-Powered lawn mowers score 4.8 and 4.7 out of 5, respectively. However, these are based on even fewer reviews, with less than 25 shared between the two. Plus, these three brands each only have one highly-rated mower, whereas Greenworks has three. With all this in mind, the most accurate way to interpret user feedback on Tractor Supply's website is to say that Greenworks is currently the best self-propelled power brand available at the retailer.
How we determined the best self-propelled mower brand
Only brands that offer self-propelled mowers sold at Tractor Supply were naturally considered for this article. As for determining which is the best brand for self-propelled mower brands available at Tractor Supply, we referenced user reviewers on the retailer's website, with the average customer ratings of each mower used as the primary metric. When referencing user reviews, a handful of factors were taken into consideration when judging the quality of each brand. These include performance, build quality, ease-of-use, reliability, available features, and whether or not any critical issues were continually brought up by users.
As mentioned above, another factor considered was how many users have given their feedback for a given mower. Even though there are brands with mowers that score slightly higher than Greenworks on Tractor Supply's website, we considered the average rating to hold less weight because they were based on much fewer reviews. The more users that weigh in on a product, the more reliable the overall customer score is, reducing the effect of outliers and fake reviews. Because Greenworks has three different mowers with consistently high user scores, based on over 2,500 customer reviews, we named it the best brand for the category and its criteria.