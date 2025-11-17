Power Tool Batteries & Salt Water Don't Mix, They Explode - Florida Warns Residents As Hurricane Season Continues

We've become increasingly reliant on lithium-ion batteries. In their various shapes and sizes, they can power everything from smartphones to EVs and have proven invaluable for their capacity to charge quickly and efficiently. Sometimes, we barely spare them a thought, beyond plugging in our devices when the display asks us to. There are some important things to think about when buying power tool batteries, though. One factor we often don't consider is how very dangerous they can be if stored incorrectly, tampered with, or exposed to dangerous conditions.

As any Florida resident knows, there are few conditions more dangerous than those caused by hurricanes, which are relatively frequent in the Sunshine State. Residents will be used to taking precautions to secure their home and property amid hurricane season, but the authorities have also taken care to remind those in the area of a danger that they may have overlooked: the explosion that can result if a lithium-ion battery is exposed to salt water. Given the sheer number of power tools, tablets, and other devices we all use and carry around, the importance of this message can hardly be overstated.

In September 2024, the formidable force of Hurricane Helene caused devastation throughout the state. One significant secondary source of damage was the fires that it caused, which were a direct result of electric vehicles' sizable and powerful batteries exploding in reaction to the water. Power tools are also vulnerable to this because many are also powered by lithium-ion batteries.