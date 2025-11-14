Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Screwdrivers Are Coming - Here's What To Expect
Milwaukee Tools has long held a solid reputation for producing innovative tools and devices. This is, after all, the company that first introduced the legitimately game-changing Lithium-Ion battery technology into the power tool market back in the 1990s. In the decades since, Milwaukee has continued to build out an innovative lineup of both powered and non-powered tools. That includes the extensive Shockwave range of accessories that Milwaukee has designed to work with certain impact driving devices.
The Shockwave lineup was announced in the first quarter of 2025, and it has, to date, consisted largely of various driver bits, sockets, and nut drivers. It even includes an impact socket set secured in a Packout ready carrying case. As it happens, the Shockwave lineup is indeed expanding with an intriguing new product, an impact screwdriver with both bit and nut driver capabilities. As it is, Milwaukee's Shockwave impact screwdriver kit has yet to receive any sort of praise or critique from the general public, because it has yet to make its market debut.
It is not known when consumers will have the chance to test the tool out, as Milwaukee has yet to announce an official release date, marking it only as "Coming Soon" on its product page. Perhaps more frustrating is that Milwaukee has also not announced how much the new Shockwave screwdriver will cost, and it is thus not currently open for pre-order. You can, however, sign up to receive an email notification when the device is ready for purchase.
What else you should know about Milwaukee's Shocwave Impact Screwdriver
Though questions remain about when customers will be able to get their hands on Milwaukee's Shockwave Screwdriver set and how much it will cost to purchase one, if you are interested in the device, we can tell you that the Techtronic Industries owned brand has released plenty of intel about the impact driver to build pre-sale hype. Here's what we know about the hand tool so far.
First and foremost, the Shockwave Impact Screwdriver is tabbed as an 8-in-1 Multi-Bit and Nut Driver. As such, the device does indeed include eight different bit and nut driver heads in the box. That includes four heads for each different function, with bits covering a #2 Phillips Head, and a 1/4-inch slotted head, as well as #1 and #2 square heads. On the nut driver side, it includes sizes 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, 3/8-inch, and 9/16-inch. The impact screwdriver also has Milwaukee's optimized Shockzone design, which is meant to absorb peak torque during use while further preventing breakage.
The kit also includes an adapter that affixes those bits and nut drivers to the screwdriver handle, which boasts an anti-roll design and anti-peel cushion to increase comfort, grip, and durability. Though the kit boasts a limited lifetime warranty, it would seem that the coverage includes only the screwdriver's handle, and not the bits or nut drivers themselves. While this particular Shockwave tool is designed to maximize versatility via the included bits and nut drivers, it is also designed to work with any of Milwaukee's 1-inch Shockwave impact duty bits.