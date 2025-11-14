Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Screwdrivers Are Coming - Here's What To Expect

Milwaukee Tools has long held a solid reputation for producing innovative tools and devices. This is, after all, the company that first introduced the legitimately game-changing Lithium-Ion battery technology into the power tool market back in the 1990s. In the decades since, Milwaukee has continued to build out an innovative lineup of both powered and non-powered tools. That includes the extensive Shockwave range of accessories that Milwaukee has designed to work with certain impact driving devices.

The Shockwave lineup was announced in the first quarter of 2025, and it has, to date, consisted largely of various driver bits, sockets, and nut drivers. It even includes an impact socket set secured in a Packout ready carrying case. As it happens, the Shockwave lineup is indeed expanding with an intriguing new product, an impact screwdriver with both bit and nut driver capabilities. As it is, Milwaukee's Shockwave impact screwdriver kit has yet to receive any sort of praise or critique from the general public, because it has yet to make its market debut.

It is not known when consumers will have the chance to test the tool out, as Milwaukee has yet to announce an official release date, marking it only as "Coming Soon" on its product page. Perhaps more frustrating is that Milwaukee has also not announced how much the new Shockwave screwdriver will cost, and it is thus not currently open for pre-order. You can, however, sign up to receive an email notification when the device is ready for purchase.