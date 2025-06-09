What Comes In Milwaukee's Shockwave Packout Impact Socket Set & How Much Does It Cost?
If you're regularly working with impact tools, then you already know that having a reliable socket set is essential. Milwaukee's 31-piece Shockwave impact socket set is one of the brand's more fully-equipped options. It's great, whether you're using impact wrenches or ratchets on the job or at home.
Inside the set, there's a wide range of deep sockets in both SAE and metric sizes. On the SAE side, it includes 3/8-, 7/16-, 1/2-, 9/16-, 5/8-, 11/16-, 3/4-, 13/16-, 7/8-, 15/16-, 1-, 1-1/16-, 1-1/8-, 1-1/4-, and 1-1/2-inch sockets. The metric sizes range from 10 mm to 24 mm, increasing in size in 1 mm increments. You also get a 3-inch impact-rated extension. That brings the total to 31 sockets and one extension, all for a list price of $395 (though it's regularly available for less).
The sockets themselves are made from chrome molybdenum steel, which is standard for impact-rated sets. Milwaukee adds a few design elements that are supposed to help with wear and usability over time, including ink-filled, stamped size markings and a non-slip hexagonal shape. Each socket also features a dual-hole design with a groove, making them easier to attach and remove from your tools. All sockets meet ASME industry standards, which is what you'd expect from a pro-level set.
Size and weight of the Shockwave Packout impact socket set
One detail that stands out about Milwaukee's Shockwave Packout impact socket set is how the set is stored. The sockets come packaged in Milwaukee's Packout Organizer, one of the many Packout storage options the company offers. It has a clear lid, so you can see everything inside without opening it. The tray holding the sockets can also be removed and dropped into a Milwaukee Packout tool box if that's how you prefer to store your gear. If you're already using other Packout gear, this set stacks and locks right in with the rest of the system.
As for size and weight, the full case measures 19.7 inches wide, 15.2 inches long, and 4.6 inches high, and weighs just over 17 pounds. With these specs, it's not exactly something you'd casually toss into a tool bag, but it's still compact and sturdy enough to haul in a truck or jobsite cart without much trouble.
Most major retailers sell the set for around $274.97. That's still a relatively steep price compared to smaller socket kits, but it lines up with most impact-rated socket sets — especially those that include both SAE and metric sizes and a built-in storage solution.
Where to buy the Shockwave Packout impact socket set
Oddly enough, Milwaukee's Shockwave Packout impact socket set isn't available to buy straight from the brand's website. Where most companies would put an "Add to Cart" button, Milwaukee instead directs you to the major retailers that offer the set for sale.
At the time of writing, you can find the set at online retailers such as Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Grainger, and Do It Best, as well as other regional chains specific to your area. Interestingly, you can also purchase the socket set from places you wouldn't expect to sell Milwaukee tools, like auto parts stores. Across the board, that $274.97 price point remains consistent.
Beyond this 31-piece 1/2-inch drive impact set, there's also a 36-piece Shockwave 3/8-inch Impact Duty Socket Set. This one has the same Packout design and socket construction, but in 3/8 inches instead of 1/2 inches. It goes for as little as $219.97.