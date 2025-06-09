What Comes In Milwaukee's Shockwave Packout Impact Socket Set & How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're regularly working with impact tools, then you already know that having a reliable socket set is essential. Milwaukee's 31-piece Shockwave impact socket set is one of the brand's more fully-equipped options. It's great, whether you're using impact wrenches or ratchets on the job or at home.

Inside the set, there's a wide range of deep sockets in both SAE and metric sizes. On the SAE side, it includes 3/8-, 7/16-, 1/2-, 9/16-, 5/8-, 11/16-, 3/4-, 13/16-, 7/8-, 15/16-, 1-, 1-1/16-, 1-1/8-, 1-1/4-, and 1-1/2-inch sockets. The metric sizes range from 10 mm to 24 mm, increasing in size in 1 mm increments. You also get a 3-inch impact-rated extension. That brings the total to 31 sockets and one extension, all for a list price of $395 (though it's regularly available for less).

The sockets themselves are made from chrome molybdenum steel, which is standard for impact-rated sets. Milwaukee adds a few design elements that are supposed to help with wear and usability over time, including ink-filled, stamped size markings and a non-slip hexagonal shape. Each socket also features a dual-hole design with a groove, making them easier to attach and remove from your tools. All sockets meet ASME industry standards, which is what you'd expect from a pro-level set.

