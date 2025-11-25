91 Or 93: What Octane Is Costco Premium Gas?

In the decades since its founding, Costco has become, arguably, the biggest wholesale outlet chain in the world. At this point in the wholesaler's history, the list of things you can't buy inside a Costco store is probably shorter than the things you can, including brand-name televisions. For many years now, that latter list has also included gasoline, with Costco becoming one of the legit go-to spots for Costco members to gas up on the go.

Those members can, of course, expect a lower price at the pump than most other local gas stations. At present, that discount can primarily be applied to three different styles of gasoline: diesel, regular, and premium. While diesel continues to be a popular choice for big rigs and certain cars, trucks, and SUVs, it's safe to assume that most Costco customers are utilizing either regular or premium gas when they pull up to the pump. And for some, the choice between them comes down to each fuel's Octane rating.

While Costco notes that Octane ratings vary by state, regular gasoline is rated at 87 Octane in most areas. Premium gas, on the other hand, generally ranges between 91 and 93 Octane. For Costco gas, premium gasoline is typically rated at 91 Octane. That rating is, in fact, the only difference between regular and premium gasoline. And it matters because Octane controls the rate at which fuel burns in your engine, which may impact the operation of high-performance vehicles in particular.