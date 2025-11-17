Never Plug These 3 Devices Into Your Router's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most of us, Wi-Fi connectivity is a way of life. It allows us to work, communicate, and play games without being tied to fixed locations or cables. And behind this convenience is the Wi-Fi router, which is an essential part of your Wi-Fi network. Now, given that this device is crucial for a smooth and fast internet connection, there are things you'll want to consider when buying a router. After all, since their debut, routers have undergone significant changes; they're no longer the boring little boxes we used to tuck in an out-of-the-way place and remember them just when your internet speed is slow.

Today, many modern routers include USB ports that manufacturers market for their versatility. Some are designed to support data transfer and power small appliances, while others may only be used to update your router's firmware.

With that in mind, even though there are many ways of using your router's USB port, it's worth noting that not every USB external accessory is compatible with your router. Of course, some compatible devices, say flash drives and printers, are safe. However, there are some you'll want to avoid, since plugging in the wrong hardware can easily slow down your network, expose you to security risks, or, in the worst-case scenario, damage both your router and connected device. That being said, here's a look at some of the devices that you should never plug into your router's USB port.