Can You Use Premium Gas In A Weed Eater? Here's What Happens If You Do

When you think of premium gas, the chances are that you're not thinking of weed eaters, but rather exotic supercars with banks of cylinders and a roar that shakes the sidewalk. For instance, premium gas is recommended for most turbocharged cars. But surely, your lowly weed eater could do with a similar level of care? The short answer to this is no — while we never recommend neglecting your weed eater, feeding it premium fuel is not a good idea, and not one it would appreciate. The fact is that premium gas won't help your weed eater devour weeds faster, nor will it benefit the health of your weed eater's engine. Using premium fuel will damage your pocket immediately, and may, ultimately, do the same to your weed eater.

Premium gas differs from regular gas mostly in its octane rating, which is typically 90 or higher. For comparison, regular fuel is usually 87-octane fuel. Higher octane levels are often achieved by adding ethanol. High octane levels work best in high-compression engines like those found in performance vehicles, and one of its functions is to prevent engine knock. Not something that is relevant in a weed eater's low-compression two-stroke engine. Additionally, as we discuss in more detail later, ethanol can cause corrosion and other long-term problems in small engines.

What this means is that paying a premium price for gas is not helping your weed eater. In fact, it's also best to avoid premium gas in two-stroke engine powered tools like lawnmowers.