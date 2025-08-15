Can You Use Premium Gas In A Lawnmower? Here's What Happens If You Do

You've probably been there. Standing in front of the pump, eyes darting between regular, mid-grade, and premium. Premium just sounds better. It's more expensive, sure, but you feel premium means better performance. If you're filling your car, this may be true. But if you're filling your lawnmower, the story changes. Most lawnmowers are designed to run on regular unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 87. This is so regardless of whether it's a push, self-propelled, or riding mower. That's what certain manufacturers recommend. Premium gas, with its higher octane, is made for high-compression engines. For the most part, only turbocharged engines actually need premium gas. Think sports cars and not small lawn equipment.

The octane rating isn't necessarily about quality. It is about how resistant the fuel is to engine knock. Lawn mower engines have low compression ratios, so they don't need the extra resistance premium offers. Using premium in your mower is like feeding gourmet steak to a goat. It's as expensive as it is pointless. There's also ethanol content to consider. Ethanol attracts moisture, which can lead to corrosion and sticky deposits in small engines. For lawnmowers, fresh fuel with ethanol-free or low-ethanol content is ideal. Premium or not. With that said, here's what happens if you use premium gas in a lawnmower.