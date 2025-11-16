The Craftsman 20V Palm Nailer Is No Longer Available At Lowe's, But Here's A Very Close Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Designed for when hammers just don't make the cut, palm nailers are a great way to drive nails one by one in a jiffy. True to its name, it's typically compact enough to be operated with just one hand. With this, you don't have to risk your fingers when your next project involves framing, decking, or fencing. In general, it makes hammering more accessible to people who struggle with using hammers and can function in tighter areas where a hammer is more awkward or wouldn't fit. These days, you can get palm nailers that use compressed air and those that don't. If you're already invested in the Craftsman tool ecosystem, you may have considered its 20V Palm Nailer.

Sure, some people think not all Craftsman tools are worth buying, like its stud finder, cordless lawn mower, and leaf blower. However, some power tools are high up on other people's list, even if they're not even available for sale anymore in many online retailers like Lowe's, such as Craftsman's 20V Palm Nailer. Using its integrated 20V battery system, the brand's 20V Palm Nailer works on nails as wide as 0.162 inches and 3.5 inches long. Apart from this, it has both a magnetic collet and multi-blow actuation. If you've missed out on the Craftsman 20V Palm Nailer from Lowe's, you still have some options that may work for your needs. Here are a couple of other palm nailers that you can consider adding instead.