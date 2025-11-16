The Craftsman 20V Palm Nailer Is No Longer Available At Lowe's, But Here's A Very Close Alternative
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Designed for when hammers just don't make the cut, palm nailers are a great way to drive nails one by one in a jiffy. True to its name, it's typically compact enough to be operated with just one hand. With this, you don't have to risk your fingers when your next project involves framing, decking, or fencing. In general, it makes hammering more accessible to people who struggle with using hammers and can function in tighter areas where a hammer is more awkward or wouldn't fit. These days, you can get palm nailers that use compressed air and those that don't. If you're already invested in the Craftsman tool ecosystem, you may have considered its 20V Palm Nailer.
Sure, some people think not all Craftsman tools are worth buying, like its stud finder, cordless lawn mower, and leaf blower. However, some power tools are high up on other people's list, even if they're not even available for sale anymore in many online retailers like Lowe's, such as Craftsman's 20V Palm Nailer. Using its integrated 20V battery system, the brand's 20V Palm Nailer works on nails as wide as 0.162 inches and 3.5 inches long. Apart from this, it has both a magnetic collet and multi-blow actuation. If you've missed out on the Craftsman 20V Palm Nailer from Lowe's, you still have some options that may work for your needs. Here are a couple of other palm nailers that you can consider adding instead.
Try the Milwaukee M12 Cordless Palm Nailer
If you're not particular about buying your tools from Lowe's, Milwaukee also offers a good alternative that might be for you: the M12 Cordless Palm Nailer. Ideally, the people who'll benefit from getting this will be those who are already invested into Milwaukee's M12 battery system. But if you aren't yet, you might still want to look at the rest of its compatible portfolio of tools, like drills, impact wrenches, grinders, and more. Weighing just 3.4 pounds for just the tool, it measures 7.5 inches by 2.5 inches. With a blow energy of 2.2 ft-lbs, it has a 2,700 BPM. Apart from its ergonomic handle, it has a magnetic collet (6D-16D). Not to mention, it has some nice added features like an LED light and hand strap for added convenience for different types of working conditions.
If you decide to get it, you can purchase it from MaxTool, Acme Tools, or Northern Tool for $159. On the official Milwaukee website, the M12 Palm Nailer has generated an average rating of 4.7 stars from 55 people with 100% of reviewers claiming they'd recommend it to others. On the other hand, it has generated a slightly lower, but still positive rating, on Home Depot, wherein it scored 4.4 stars on average from 370+ people. This particular palm nailer model doesn't use a compressor. A lot of people mentioned how they liked that it's cordless and makes driving nails feel easy.
Get the Bostitch 3-in Pneumatic Palm Nailer
For those determined to get their tools from Lowe's, one of its highly-rated palm nailers is the Bostitch 3-in Pneumatic Palm Nailer. Bostich, which is part of the Black and Decker family, is famous for their nailing and stapling tools. With over a century of history, it boasts award-winning products in the category. Similar to other power tools bought from Lowe's, you can enjoy the same benefits like free returns and diverse payment options. But take note, it is considered a mini impact nailer, so it is less powerful. Compared to the Craftsman 20V Palm Nailer, it falls short of the maximum nail length by half an inch at 3 inches. However, one of its key advantages is that it only weighs half as much at 1.4 lbs. Additionally, it has a significantly longer limited warranty coverage period at 7 years, compared to Craftsman's 3 years.
Priced at $52.98, more than 130 people have rated it about 4.5 stars. As of writing, 73% of users have given it a perfect 5-star rating. To manage expectations, many buyers did point out that they thought it lacked power, but this depends on where you plan to use it. Among happy customers, people have used it on things like hardwood floors, but caution that it doesn't fit all nails despite its claims. That said, while there have been cases of nailers failing after only a few uses, most users seem to be satisfied with its performance.