Why Did NASA Choose A Boeing 747 To Piggyback The Space Shuttle?

NASA ultimately modified two 747s for the job. The first, dubbed NASA 905, was a Boeing 747-123 model picked up from American Airlines in 1974 for a cool $15,601,192. Then it acquired a second plane in 1989 – a 747-100SR-46 from Japan Air Lines, which became the NASA 911. Both jets underwent a serious transformation. Boeing added three massive struts to the fuselage to hold the shuttle, which required significant internal structural strengthening. Of course, strapping a shuttle atop worsened aerodynamics. To handle that, two extra vertical stabilizers were bolted to the tail fins for better directional stability. Even small aerodynamic tweaks mattered, since the orbiter's thermal protection tiles already made its surface uniquely delicate.

Engineers also added instrumentation to monitor the orbiter's electrical loads in flight. For the initial 1977 tests, NASA 905 even had a wild crew escape system with pyrotechnics. Actually getting the shuttle on top was a whole production. It required enormous structures called Mate-Demate Devices. These would hoist the orbiter high off the ground, leaving room for the 747 to be driven underneath to be attached. As for actual missions, the NASA 905 ran the show alone for over a decade. But the NASA 911 joined in late 1990, and the two jets shared the duty thereafter.

When the shuttle fleet retired, the SCAs had one last job. The NASA 905 flew three final ferry missions to deliver the orbiters to their museum homes. It famously delivered Discovery to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum with a celebratory loop around Washington D.C. at about 1,500 feet. The NASA 911 was retired in February 2012 and is now displayed at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark. The NASA 905 retired later that year and became part of a massive exhibit at Space Center Houston.