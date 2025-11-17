What Are The Steam Tubes In LS Engines Actually For?

Chevrolet's most iconic vehicles ever made include industry legends like the Corvette, Camaro, and Bel Air. The famous bowtie logo has been around for over a century, and Chevy's LS series of V8 engines has a long-standing reputation for reliability, power, and efficiency.

The most powerful LS engines ever built include the 638-horsepower LS9 that was used for a few years in the Corvette ZR1; it's one of the LS engines that have steam tubes as a way to clear trapped air from the cooling system. Air pockets in coolant passages prevent proper thermal regulation throughout an engine; this will eventually cause serious damage and engine failure. Steam tubes carry the coolant mixture to the top of the engine where air bubbles can exit the fluid; they became a necessity when Chevy carried over the reverse cooling system from the LT1 to the LS1. In previous Chevy engines like the wildly popular 350 cubic inch small-block V8, the thermostat housing was positioned near the top of the engine and took on hot coolant coming from the cylinder heads.

With the LT and LS series, Chevy's engineers used a reverse cooling system with the thermostat in the water pump housing near the bottom of the block. This put it below the coolant passages and in a system where cooled fluid from the radiator went first to the cylinder heads before being pumped back around. Air bubbles could form in the passages, meaning parts of the engine weren't able to shed heat. The steam tubes help clear pockets of air and steam from the cooling system via the water pump or a fitting just below the radiator cap, essentially using the laws of thermodynamics to burp the lines as you drive.