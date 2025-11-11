This Sold-Out Kickstarter Wrenching Multi-Tool Has A New 2.0 Version With More Add-Ons
When it comes to everyday carry multi-tools, the first brands that come to mind for many users are ones like Leatherman, Gerber, and Victorinox, the maker of the Swiss Army Knife. However, there are plenty of options from smaller companies, with some just as beloved by their users. For instance, Team IF launched a crowdfund for its OmniPro Wrench Titanium Multi-Tool. The campaign was so popular that eventually the tool sold out.
If you're just hearing about this product now and are kicking yourself for being too late, rest assured that a new Kickstarter campaign is currently underway for the second-gen OmniPro 2.0. While over 500 backers have already pledged nearly $75,000 — greatly surpassing the manufacturer's $2,000 goal — rewards are still available for those who pledge late. In addition to these donor benefits, backers would get the real prize — the multi-tool itself, which Team IF says is built for "a diverse range of users and scenarios." Constructed from GR5 titanium, the OmniPro 2.0 should be as durable as it is versatile. Titanium also allows the product to be resistant to scratches and abrasions, corrosion, and high temperatures, while also making it lightweight and easier to clean.
Unlike the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife or Leatherman tools built around pliers, the base of the OmniPro 2.0 is a wrench. Other implements included with the multi-tool are a #11 surgical blade, bit driver, bidirectional ratchet screwdriver, bottle opener, ruler, caliper, window breaker, magnetic endless pen, and onboard storage for bits. It also includes an integrated groove that serves as a phone stand and lanyard hole that allows you to keep the tool on a lanyard or keychain, as well as tritium slots for optional passive illumination.
How big is the OmniPro 2.0?
On its Kickstarter campaign page, the makers of the OmniPro 2.0 Wrench Titanium Multi-Tool says that making the multi-tool compact was a top priority, as portability is essential for an everyday carry tool to be useful and practical. 3D printing was used to model the tool and its implements to ensure that each component would work without issue, despite smaller dimensions. The OmniPro 2.0 weighs just under 5 ounces and is 4.07 x 1.65 x 0.43 inches.
The adjustable wrench has an opening range of 0-18 millimeters. The tool's integrated storage compartment can hold up to four bits (the bit holder is compatible with both ⅙-inch and standard ¼-inch hex bits). Also built into the OmniPro 2.0 are five tritium slots that are each 1.5 x 6 millimeters in size. These openings allow you to insert tritium gas tubes, which glow naturally and allow for passive illumination to better see the tool and its components in low-light conditions or in the dark.
You can purchase tritium vials in five different colors straight from the manufacturer when you order the OmniPro 2.0 — the options include green, orange, cyan, pink, and yellow. Other extras can also be bundled with the multi-tool at additional cost, such as a 10-piece ¼-inch bit set and titanium lanyard bead. Additionally, you can also order the OmniPro 2.0 with a black finish or have it custom engraved.
Its smaller size limits the multi-tool's functionality
The small size and lightweight construction of the OmniPro 2.0 Wrench Titanium Multi-Tool makes it very useful as an everyday carry tool, but this smaller size comes at the expense of the product's functionality and versatility. You can only fit so many implements into a tool that small, after all — especially if the intent is to make them high-quality and work as intended. If you're in the market for a multi-tool that offers more of an all-in-one experience, granting you the ability to do many things with just one device, the OmniPro 2.0 may not be your first choice. There are cheap multi-tools available with 27 different functions, as well as others with even more.
That said, the OmniPro 2.0 does come with add-ons not featured with the first-generation model, including a replaceable graphite pen, #11 scalpel knife, and two additional tritium slots. Other improvements the next-gen multi-tool has over the original include a larger adjustment knob for easier operation, larger wrench size, click-on locking mechanism, dual-scale caliper, and a better-balanced and more ergonomic curved grip. The window breaker was also changed from tungsten to ceramic for a more safe and effective tip.
While it has more functions than the original, another potential downside to the OmniPro 2.0 is its cost. A late pledge on its Kickstarter campaign costs $99. There are plenty of high-quality multi-tools with a similar number of implements in that range, so this isn't an exorbitant price for such a device. However, you can also find many multifunctional EDC tools for less, including multi-tools under $50 available on Amazon.