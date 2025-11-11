This Sold-Out Kickstarter Wrenching Multi-Tool Has A New 2.0 Version With More Add-Ons

When it comes to everyday carry multi-tools, the first brands that come to mind for many users are ones like Leatherman, Gerber, and Victorinox, the maker of the Swiss Army Knife. However, there are plenty of options from smaller companies, with some just as beloved by their users. For instance, Team IF launched a crowdfund for its OmniPro Wrench Titanium Multi-Tool. The campaign was so popular that eventually the tool sold out.

If you're just hearing about this product now and are kicking yourself for being too late, rest assured that a new Kickstarter campaign is currently underway for the second-gen OmniPro 2.0. While over 500 backers have already pledged nearly $75,000 — greatly surpassing the manufacturer's $2,000 goal — rewards are still available for those who pledge late. In addition to these donor benefits, backers would get the real prize — the multi-tool itself, which Team IF says is built for "a diverse range of users and scenarios." Constructed from GR5 titanium, the OmniPro 2.0 should be as durable as it is versatile. Titanium also allows the product to be resistant to scratches and abrasions, corrosion, and high temperatures, while also making it lightweight and easier to clean.

Unlike the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife or Leatherman tools built around pliers, the base of the OmniPro 2.0 is a wrench. Other implements included with the multi-tool are a #11 surgical blade, bit driver, bidirectional ratchet screwdriver, bottle opener, ruler, caliper, window breaker, magnetic endless pen, and onboard storage for bits. It also includes an integrated groove that serves as a phone stand and lanyard hole that allows you to keep the tool on a lanyard or keychain, as well as tritium slots for optional passive illumination.