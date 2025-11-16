Toyota Put A Tundra V6 Engine In An '80s Land Cruiser & It's Nothing Short Of Awesome

Both inside and out, great care was taken to keep the old Land Cruiser looking and feeling as original as possible. The interior, for example, looks almost 100% original with the addition of a modern JBL sound system being one of the only departures from 1985.

Beyond just a demonstration of Toyota's heritage, what the Turbo Trail Cruiser also does, is hint at (or maybe even tease) the possibility of Toyota expanding into the ready-to-run crate motor market, which would make projects like this one more realistic for everyday enthusiasts. American brands, Chevy, Ford and Dodge (Stellantis) have long offered complete turn-key crate motor packages for enthusiasts who want to bring modern power and reliability to their vintage vehicle projects, with SEMA being a hot spot for the latest releases.

Though you can purchase individual components designed as replacement parts through dealers, Toyota has never offered enthusiast-oriented crate motor packages in the same way the American brands do. The Toyota has not officially said anything, with projects like Turbo Trail Cruiser and the brand's overall high-profile presence in enthusiast car segments and motorsport, here's hoping TRD or GR-branded crate engines become a thing in the coming years. Whether you own an old AE86 Corolla, an old Toyota pickup, or a vintage Land Cruiser like this one, the possibilities for combining factory-backed power with classic models would be endless.