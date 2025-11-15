There's An Important Reason For Those Purple Fence Posts You May See Around Town

The color purple has long been associated with royalty. Today, we're more familiar with its association with Barney (America's favorite purple dinosaur), the Minnesota Vikings, or the era of Prince's Purple Rain. It's also one of the least popular car colors in the United States. However, it's also a way to warn hikers and hunters to stay off a particular property. Way back in 1989, Arkansas was the first state to enact the "Purple Paint Law" as a cheap and easy way for landowners to identify their property without having to post "No Trespassing" signage, which is often shot at, stolen, or damaged by weather over time.

Spraying a swatch of purple on trees or fences easily communicates "keep out" without having to deal with replacing dilapidated signs, as paint can't be easily removed. The color was adopted because it wasn't used by the forestry industry, stands out in nature, and it's a pigmentation that can be seen by color blind people. More than 20 states have adopted this law, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Nevertheless, restrictions do exist. In Pennsylvania, the law doesn't apply in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. In other states, like North Carolina, purple means you can't hunt, fish, or trap on the property, as opposed to no trespassing. Still, other states use different colors entirely, such as orange, silver, yellow, red, and aluminum (Virginia). In Maryland, blue has been the standard color since 1989.