The Reason Why North Carolina Has So Many Military Bases

It is well known that the U.S. has the most advanced military in the world. It has some of the fastest naval ships and military helicopters along with well-trained and well-equipped troops, not to mention a 2025 budget of $1.39 trillion. The country has 750 to 800 military bases worldwide for training and housing its troops, including many in North Carolina. While some know the state for its scenic views and historical heritage, others recognize it for its importance to U.S. military history and strategy. Among North Carolina's military installations are the Marine Corps facilities Air Station Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune, Pope Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, and Seymour Johnson Air Force base.

The primary reason North Carolina has so many military bases is that it offers one of the most favorable climates in North America, providing more training days for the country's troops year round. Furthermore, its location on the Atlantic Ocean benefits bases like Camp Lejuene that focus on training troops in water-based warfare. Let's briefly explore some of the state's most important military bases to better understand why it has one of the largest military presences in the U.S. today.