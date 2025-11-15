Redditors Hate This Apple Product, But Here's Why They're Wrong

Apple is known for making excellent devices that people love, and it has even come up with several groundbreaking innovations. However, it's not a perfect company, and it has actually made a device so bad it got sued for it. This wouldn't be a significant "milestone" for many other tech companies, but because the maker of the iPhone is so popular, it's bound to have a lot of passionate haters.

So, while trolling through Reddit, it's natural to find people who dislike Apple, and one of the things we found discovered was that a few people hate this one particular product that it made — the Apple Vision Pro. This is Apple's take on virtual reality headsets, which combines augmented reality with virtual reality, allowing for what it calls "spatial computing". However, it costs an astounding $3,499, and it's often the cited reason why people don't like it. Unlike a similarly priced MacBook Pro that can do so much more, the average user would have little use for it, except for watching movies and shows in a more immersive manner.

Another issue that the Vision Pro has is that it runs its own operating system called visionOS. While this ensures that the programs made for it would run as seamlessly as possible, it also meant that they have to be specifically made for it. But because it has a small user base, only a few developers ported their existing apps or built new ones with visionOS in mind. Even popular programs like Final Cut and Adobe Audition aren't available or have limited functionality on the headset.