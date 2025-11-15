Redditors Hate This Apple Product, But Here's Why They're Wrong
Apple is known for making excellent devices that people love, and it has even come up with several groundbreaking innovations. However, it's not a perfect company, and it has actually made a device so bad it got sued for it. This wouldn't be a significant "milestone" for many other tech companies, but because the maker of the iPhone is so popular, it's bound to have a lot of passionate haters.
So, while trolling through Reddit, it's natural to find people who dislike Apple, and one of the things we found discovered was that a few people hate this one particular product that it made — the Apple Vision Pro. This is Apple's take on virtual reality headsets, which combines augmented reality with virtual reality, allowing for what it calls "spatial computing". However, it costs an astounding $3,499, and it's often the cited reason why people don't like it. Unlike a similarly priced MacBook Pro that can do so much more, the average user would have little use for it, except for watching movies and shows in a more immersive manner.
Another issue that the Vision Pro has is that it runs its own operating system called visionOS. While this ensures that the programs made for it would run as seamlessly as possible, it also meant that they have to be specifically made for it. But because it has a small user base, only a few developers ported their existing apps or built new ones with visionOS in mind. Even popular programs like Final Cut and Adobe Audition aren't available or have limited functionality on the headset.
So, is the Apple Vision Pro really that bad?
I agree with the sentiment that most have on the Apple Vision Pro — it's too expensive, has limited functionality, and practically just an expensive toy for many, including me. But if we disregard everything else and only look at the hardware, it's actually a feat of engineering. Let's just look at what Apple accomplished with this device: the micro-OLED displays offer one of the best experiences on any extended reality device on the market. It has excellent hand and eye tracking capabilities with just the headset, allowing it to ditch the handheld controls, and, of course, we cannot forget about Apple's unified experience, making it work great with other Apple devices.
Even though the average person would likely have a hard time justifying its price, some professionals find that it's a game changer for their work. In fact, one of the surprising benefits of Apple's spatial computing is it offers immersive, almost realistic training in various fields. Some medical professionals are even using it to assist them in different surgical procedures, with one doctor telling Time magazine that it has made him more effective while also reducing risk in the surgical field. And while $3,499 might seem like such a high price, that is nothing compared to the cost of the medical machines I sold back when I was a medical representative.
This makes the Vision Pro one of the best products that Apple made — but it only applies to select individuals and organizations. If the company wants to make it more ubiquitous, it has to lower its price, build more apps, and make it a lot more portable. Until then, only pros would find the Apple Vision Pro as a great product.