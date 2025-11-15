If A Dealership Wants To Charge You Hundreds To Program A Key Fob, You Might Want To Try This Instead

As it happens, this doesn't seem to be a lucky one-off for the Silverado owner. While each automaker will likely have its own slightly different way of introducing an extra key fob, or how to program a single key, there are some methods you can try at home which are typically quite universal. For instance, to add an extra key, you can try the following method.

Sit in the car with both your current and new key. Put the current key in the ignition and turn it, but don't start the car, just get the dash powered up. As soon as the car's electrical systems fire up, turn the key back and remove it. Now, fast hands are the key here as you likely only have five seconds to make this procedure work, but now grab the new key and do the same. Put it in, and turn it to the point that the systems come to life, but not so that the car starts. This should see you enter your car's security mode, where the key can be programmed. Depending on your exact model, there may be specific instructions to follow on the dash.

This is of course different to the method tried and tested by the Silverado owner on TikTok. The tricks might work for you, they might not, but with one tip being free to try and the other costing between $20 and $50 depending on which device you buy, they are certainly worth trying before shelling out hundreds at your local dealership.