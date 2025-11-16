Can You Upgrade Your PC's USB Ports? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The ubiquitous USB port has been through many iterations since it was first introduced in 1996. Developed by IBM, Intel, and Microsoft, the USB port was intended to make connecting peripherals to PCs a simpler task. Although initial adoption of the standard was slow, today, it's a standard feature on just about every digital device. Early USB ports were capable of data transfer rates of either 1.5 Mbps or 12 Mbps, while the latest USB4 2.0 protocol can support speeds of up to 80 Gbps over USB-C. In between these two extremes, there have been various iterations, and not always seeming to follow any logic — see the difference between USB 3.2 Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 for an example of this lack of logic in action.

So, with all these changes, it could be necessary to consider upgrading the USB ports on your PC. This could be to get a speed boost or just to add some more internal USB ports. What upgrading actually means will depend on your existing hardware, but there are limitations to what you can do. For instance, simply replacing the existing ports on your motherboard is neither feasible nor effective, as they will still use the existing USB controller. Instead, upgrading usually means installing a PCIe card or even replacing the motherboard. It's worth noting that plugging a faster USB hub into an existing slower port will only upgrade the number of ports and not their performance. With that said, let's have a closer look at the options for upgrading your PC's USB ports.