2022 Volkswagen Tiguan arrives this fall with a new face and more standard features

German automaker Volkswagen is done teasing with the 2022 Tiguan. VW unveiled the newest U.S.-spec Tiguan crossover in a recent press release, and it’s coming with all the changes we expected since the concept renderings exploded on the Internet last year.

“The 2022 Tiguan represents a strong refresh for one of our best-selling SUVs,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and strategy. “It boasts sportier exterior styling, attainable technology, and competitive driver assistance feature deployment.”

The exterior updates include standard LED headlights, a revised front grille, new front and rear bumpers, new 17-inch to 20-inch alloy wheels, and new exterior colors, including Kings Red and Oryx White. The 2022 VW Tiguan has a new TIGUAN badge on the center of the tailgate (similar to the VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport), while the new VW logo is also present throughout.

Inside, the 2022 VW Tiguan has a familiar dashboard with a new 8-inch digital instrument cluster (VW’s 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro is optional). The infotainment system now gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the lineup except the base model. The updated Tiguan also has a new steering wheel and heated front seats as standard.

Meanwhile, all but the base model has VW’s next-gen Climatronic Touch climate control system and a power tailgate. Tiguan R-Line models now have a leather-wrapped steering wheel with capacitive touch buttons and a supple brown leather interior. Optional features include leather or leatherette upholstery, power driver and passenger seats, 15-color interior ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a Fender premium audio system.

Under the hood, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan has the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine pumping out 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system remains optional. However, only FWD models get a third row of seats, while AWD models get seating for five.

All but the base 2022 Tiguan has standard IQ Drive, Volkswagen’s driver assistant suite. The package includes forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and travel assist, among many others.

On the other hand, the base Tiguan has blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and rear traffic alert as standard. Other available safety features include high beam control, parking assist, and dynamic road sign recognition.

The 2022 VW Tiguan will arrive this fall in four new trim models. No word yet on pricing, but we reckon the base MSRP to start at around $27,500. The range-topping Tiguan SEL R-Line, meanwhile, will start upwards of $40k.