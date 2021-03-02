2021 Volkswagen ID.4 pricing announced: VW’s first EV crossover starts at $41,190

America is not getting the all-new VW ID.3 electric hatchback, but Volkswagen offers the 2021 ID.4 electric crossover as a worthy consolation. Boasting a near 50:50 front and rear weight distribution, aerodynamic styling, and abundant safety features, the 2021 VW ID.4 solidifies its position as an electric car for the masses with its $41,190 (including $1195 destination fees) base price.

What’s more, the newest VW ID.4 is eligible to receive up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, further lowering the entry cost. Qualified applicants can lease the 2022 ID.4 at $379 per month with a $3,579 downpayment in a 36-month lease period.

The 2021 VW ID.4 is available in four trim models. The base ID.4 Pro has a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. It has an 82 kWh battery pack good for an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range. All VW ID.4s supports both AC and DC fast-charging, while a CCS (Combined Charging System) socket is standard across the board.

Using the onboard 11 kW charger refills the battery pack in around 7.5 hours. Meanwhile, you can replenish the battery pack from five to eighty percent in under 40 minutes with a 125 kW DC fast charging station. Additionally, the 2022 VW ID.4 comes with three years of unlimited charging via Electrify America.

Standard features in the base VW ID.4 Pro includes rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, six-way adjustable seats with power recline, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ten-color ambient lighting, and a 10-inch infotainment display. Also standard are 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and front disk brakes (drum brakes for the rear), while the Gradient Package adds larger wheels and unique exterior trim for $1,500 more.

Meanwhile, the ID.4 Pro S starts at $45,690 and includes larger 20-inch alloy wheels, 30-color ambient lighting, 12-way power seats with massaging and memory functions, eight cupholders, and nifty smartphone pockets in the back of the front seats. All VW ID.4 models have six airbags and an impressive lineup of active safety features, including VW’s IQ.Drive Level 2 partially-automated hands-on driving, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few.

Arriving later this year is the ID.4 AWD Pro ($44,870) and AWD Pro S ($49,370) with dual electric motors and more standard kit. The 2021 VW ID.4 1st Edition model has base prices at $45,190, but all first-edition models have sold out since last year.

The newest VW ID.4 comes with a comprehensive 4-years/50,000 miles standard bumper-to-bumper warranty, a 100,000-mile battery warranty, and a 2-years/20,000 miles carefree maintenance program. The first deliveries are arriving later this year.