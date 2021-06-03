2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition appears with a carbon-fiber body kit

Toyota has unleashed the 2022 GR Supra A91-CF Edition, which Toyota calls the most exclusive Mark V Supra to date. Toyota will only build 600 examples of the GR Supra A91-CF Edition, and all 600 are arriving exclusively in the United States.

The latest GR Supra A91-CF has a bevy of carbon-fiber body components (the CF stands for, what else, carbon fiber) like a new front splitter with massive canards, side rockers, rear diffuser, and a subdued yet tasteful rear wing.

But it’s not all about enhancing the style, said Toyota, as the carbon fiber body kit is functional and helps deliver better downforce and high-speed stability. It also gets custom 19-inch matte-black wheels to round up the aggressive, sporting vibe. The Supra A91-CF Edition is only available in three exclusive paint colors: Absolute Zero White, Matte Phantom Gray, and Nitro Yellow.

Under the hood, you still get a revised 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine pumping out 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, a 14-percent power increase more than earlier models of the Mk V Supra with the same BMW-sourced inline-six. Power goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF-8 automatic gearbox with an active rear sport differential.

The latest Toyota GR Supra A91-CF also gets front Brembo brakes with red calipers and emblazoned Supra logos. Inside, you get a red and black Alcantara and leather cabin. Standard equipment includes new heated and 14-way adjustable power seats, carbon-fiber trim (of course), sports pedals, and a leather-wrapped three-spoke tiller.

Also standard is an 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad controls, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a three-month free trial of Sirius XM All Access, and a 500W JBL audio system with 12 speakers.

All GR Supras have a comprehensive array of modern safety features like pedestrian detection, pre-collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and speed limit information. Toyota’s Safety & Technology Package adds dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors, among many others.

The limited-edition 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. Toyota will discuss pricing at a later date. And like all GR Supras, the A91-CF includes a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). The package consists of free high-performance driving courses and discounted tickets to NASA-sanctioned events.