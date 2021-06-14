2022 Subaru Forester debuts in Japan with a mild facelift and a torquey Boxer turbo engine

The 2022 Subaru Forester recently debuted in Japan with a few exterior tweaks, better interior materials, and a host of new features. The most noticeable change starts with new upright headlights with a taller profile, making the Forester seem like a bigger crossover at first glance.

It also gets a redesigned front bumper with chunky protrusions below those new headlights. Meanwhile, the redesigned front grille is no different from the outgoing model, but it does have a slightly flat U-shaped pattern to accompany the redesigned bumper. Depending on the trim model, the 2022 Subaru Forester is also home to either round or vertical LED fog lights.

At the rear, the latest Forester looks pretty similar to the outgoing model with its familiar taillight clusters. Subaru said the 2022 Forester is available in three new paint colors (Brilliant Bronze Metallic, Cascade Green silica, and Autumn Green Metallic) and is available in Touring, X-Break, Advance, and Sport trims in Japan.

Inside, the 2022 Forester remains unchanged save for new materials and upholstery choices. Also new is an upgraded EyeSight advanced driving assist system with new software and a wider angle for the built-in stereo camera.

Under the hood, the JDM 2022 Forester has a turbocharged 1.8-liter Boxer engine pumping out 174 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Granted, the US-spec Forester has a larger naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer mill with 182 horsepower, but the smaller turbocharged engine has more torque and offers a better low-end response.

Of course, the latest Forester still has Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Lineartronic CVT gearbox. At the same time, Subaru’s e-Active Shift Control is available for new Forester versions equipped with the new e-Boxer hybrid engine, a model that has yet to reach US shores, and we know why.

The Forester e-Boxer has a 2.0-liter Boxer engine, a small lithium-ion battery, and a single electric motor to pump out 164 horsepower and 193 pound-feet of torque. However, the Lilliputian battery pack only allows one mile of all-electric range at speeds up to 25 mph. Not good.

The 2022 Forester will make its US debut soon. We’re hoping Subaru will bring in the turbocharged Boxer engine as the JDM version to keep up with the Mazda CX-5 Turbo and Honda CR-V.