2021 Subaru Forester: Features, trim levels, and pricing

The 2021 Subaru Forester remains a capable, practical, and formidable crossover. The fifth-generation model entered the market in 2019 and is the roomiest and most feature-packed Forester to date. But for 2021, the new Forester receives more standard equipment, namely steering-responsive headlights, high beam assist, and a new rear seat belt reminder across the lineup.

The 2021 Subaru Forester is available in five trim levels. The Base model starts at $24,795 and comes with power amenities, dual USB ports, remote keyless entry, and a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Subaru Starlink. It also has Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android connectivity along with SiriusXM and a CD player. Silver roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels are available for an extra $600.

Next up the food chain is the Forester Premium. It starts at 427,795 and comes with heated front seats, a windshield de-icing pack, heated mirrors, 17-inch black alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, roof rails, and a panoramic power moonroof. The Forster Premium also comes with standard X-MODE with hill descent control for better off-road performance.

The Forester Sport has a base price of $29,395. Standard equipment includes black 18-inch wheels, gloss black exterior trim with orange accents, a rear roof spoiler, and orange stitching for the cabin. The Sport has more safety features like blind-spot detection with lane changing assist and rear-cross traffic alert.

All trim models of the 2021 Subaru Forester come standard with Subaru EyeSight driver assist technology with adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning, and lead vehicle start alert.

Meanwhile, the Forester Touring model starts at $31,395. Standard equipment includes a larger 8-inch infotainment display, 18-inch black aluminum wheels, body-colour side mirrors, dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate. The Forester Touring starts at $34,895 and has more goodies including a 10-way power driver’s seat with memory settings, an 8-way power front passenger seat, heated rear seats, and metallic exterior trim.

The 2021 Subaru Forester is powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine with direct injection, which is good for 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a Lineartronic CVT automatic transmission driving all four wheels courtesy of Subaru’s symmetrical AWD system. The Forester achieves an EPA-estimated 33 mpg on the highway and has a 1,500-pound towing capacity. The 2021 Subaru Forester arrives in dealerships this October.