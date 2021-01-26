2022 Mitsubishi Outlander unveiled in latest teaser video

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV will make its global debut on February 16 (3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST). Celebrating this fact is a new teaser video highlighting the all-conquering capabilities of Mitsubishi’s newest SUV.

You might not be aware of this, but Mitsubishi has a knack for rallying during its heydays in the early to late 1990s. It seems the Japanese carmaker has regained its mojo by introducing the newest version of its proprietary Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system in the all-new Outlander.

“We took everything we know about on-and off-road driving from the rally experiences to apply the latest Super All-Wheel Control technology in our newly developed platform,” said Kentaro Honda, lead engineer for the all-new Outlander. “We also specifically developed a new drive mode selector to provide confident driving at all times and in all weather conditions.”

Naturally, the Outlander in Mitsubishi’s teaser video is still wearing a full-body camouflage. Despite this, the Internet is awash with leaked photos of the production model. The 2022 Outlander is an all-new model and will share most of its hardware with the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Underneath the covering, it’s easy to discern the Outlander’s new face. It will bear Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield grille design along with relocated headlights and LED markers. As expected from an all-new model, the 2022 Outlander is slightly larger than the outgoing version. Hopefully, this growth spurt will address the old model’s lack of third-row legroom.

Also, Mitsubishi has yet to reveal the powertrain options. But since it features similar components to the Nissan Rogue, we have an idea of what’s in store. The 2022 Outlander might feature a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine as the Nissan Rogue, along with a continuously variable (CVT) automatic gearbox.

We reckon lower trim models will get front-wheel-drive, while top-of-the-line models will have Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) AWD. Also, a plug-in hybrid version is in the works, and it might come with a larger 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine.

We’ll know more as the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander debuts in a few weeks. It will most likely go on sale in mid-2021. We have no word yet on pricing, but we expect the new Outlander to start around $27,500.