2022 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at $26,990

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the first all-new Mitsubishi vehicle to arrive for as long as we remember. Mitsubishi unveiled specific base prices and trim levels for its newest 2022 Outlander crossover in a recent press release. The 2022 Outlander is available in three trim levels with base prices starting at $26,990 (all prices are inclusive of $1,195 destination fees), around $900 more than the outgoing model.

The base Outlander SE 2WD has 18-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, USB charging ports, and an 8-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system. All 2022 Outlanders have a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine pumping out 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while Mitsubishi’s brilliant Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four-wheel-drive system is a $1,800 option across the board. You can’t have a hybrid (at least not yet), but the 2021 Outlander PHEV will be sold alongside the all-new 2022 Outlander to satisfy your electrified cravings.

Meanwhile, the Outlander ES with the Convenience Package starts at $27,990 for the FWD model and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and a 24-month free trial of Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services. Next up the trim ladder is the Outlander ES. With base prices starting at $30,040, the ES trim comes with 20-inch wheels, LED fog lights, heated seats and door mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, parking sensors, and a larger 9-inch touchscreen with navigation.

The 2022 Outlander SE Launch Edition starts at $32,185 (FWD) and comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a Bose premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and fancy ground illumination. It also includes many active driving aids like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure prevention, among many others.

Lastly, the Outlander SEL starts at $33,140 and includes leather upholstery, key-linked driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, roof rails, three-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The SEL S-AWC Launch Edition is only available with 4WD and comes with a 10.8-inch heads-up display, rear sunshades, semi-aniline leather upholstery, and a chrome hood badge for $37,535.

The range-topping 2022 Outlander is the SEL with Touring Package, with base prices starting at $35,840 (FWD) and $37,640 (4WD). It comes with a heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, semi-aniline leather seating, and a Bose audio system. The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is available to order now. The first deliveries arrive this April.