2022 Mitsubishi Outlander officially debuts on Amazon Live

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has officially arrived. It’s the first all-new Mitsubishi vehicle to debut in a long while, and the 2022 Outlander is the first vehicle to debut on the Amazon Live platform. Mitsubishi’s newest flagship is riding on the underpinnings of Nissan’s 2021 Rogue compact SUV. Still, the new Outlander is the only vehicle in its class to offer standard third-row seats, said the Japanese automaker.

“Based on the product concept ‘I-Fu-Do-Do,’ which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance, and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind,” said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC.

The 2022 Outlander features the brand’s Dynamic Shield fascia first seen in ASEAN-bound Mitsubishis like the Expander MPV and Montero Sport SUV. It has bolder proportions, muscular fenders, and in-your-face styling to stand out amidst a sea of Toyota RAV4s, Honda CR-Vs, and yes, even Nissan Rogues.

According to Mitsubishi, the new Outlander “is set to break boundaries, reset expectations, and demand attention.” With that bold new face, you can’t help but stare. It has relocated headlights, fog lights, and LED markers to complement the vehicle’s butcher stance. Standard equipment includes three rows of seats, 11 airbags, 18-inch wheels, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and available wireless smartphone charging.

Powering the new Outlander is the same 2.5-liter inline-four from the Rogue, producing 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Mitsubishi’s mythical Super All-Wheel Control System is optional. Nissan’s CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic is standard fare in the new Outlander.

Inside, the 2022 Outlander is a vast improvement from its predecessor. A larger 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard, while higher trim models get a larger 9.0-inch screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the Nissan Rogue. Optional features include 20-inch wheels, a 10.8-inch full-color heads-up-display (HUD), and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. Mitsubishi’s MI-Pilot Assist driver assistance is also available with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will reach U.S. showrooms by April 2021, with base prices starting at $25,795. Mitsubishi will release full pricing and trim specifications at a later date. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version of the new Outlander in the works, although it won’t arrive until later this year or early next year. “With the launch of the all-new Outlander, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth,” concluded Kato.