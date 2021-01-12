2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross debuts with myQ Connected Garage

If you’re looking for more reasons in choosing the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross besides its affordable $24,000 base price and generous warranty, Mitsubishi Motors North America has you covered. The Japanese carmaker and industrial giant has teamed up with The Chamberlain Group to make the latest myQ Connected Garage feature standard in the My Mitsubishi Connect platform.

Mitsubishi’s latest myQ Connected Garage offers the ability to safely open and close your garage door via the in-dash touchscreen or remotely using a smartphone. “Today, drivers are limited b the ability to only open and close the garage door when they are within line of sight of the door,” said James Trainor, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to help enhance the driver experience when it comes to garage control,” added Trainor. “With myQ Connected Garage, users can stay connected to home and know that their garage is secure.”

The myQ Connected Garage app is available through Android Auto and soon via Apple CarPlay. Drivers with the My Mitsubishi Connect app and myQ connected garage door opener can transition from a smartphone to the vehicle’s infotainment system to control the garage door.

“Consumers have indicated that controlling their garage door through the infotainment system is one of the most highly desired in-dash features,” said Bryan Arnett, Director of Digital Product Strategy for Mitsubishi Motors Research and Development Americas. “Partnering with Chamberlain Group will enable us to scale this service across our Mitsubishi lineup with regards to access control.”

Of course, you’ll also need a myQ connected garage to make it work. Powered by Aeris Mobility Suite (AMS) software, myQ Connected Garage is accessible via the Services page in your My Mitsubishi Connect app. If you can’t find it, select ‘Add a Hub’ within the app to purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub.

“Our partnership with Mitsubishi Motors and Chamberlain, to enable customers to have in-vehicle touchscreen control of their garage, is a perfect example of a connected service that is making consumers lives easier and enabling them, as well as Mitsubishi Motors, to gain even greater value from their connected vehicles,” concluded Kunal Rupani, head of product, platform, and mobile, Aeris.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is debuting with a new face and a host of new features. It has new bumpers and a new rear hatch design for a sportier look. It also has a new 8.0-inch infotainment screen with myQ Connected Garage. The new Eclipse Cross arrives in early 2021 with the same 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine and CVT gearbox as last year’s model, with base prices starting at around $24,190.