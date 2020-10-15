2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets fresh styling

Mitsubishi has announced that it restyled the 2022 Eclipse Cross SUV with a sleeker and more sporty appearance. The SUV also has improved driving confidence and promises more comfort. The new Eclipse Cross will land in Australia and New Zealand in November.

Mitsubishi will make the restyled Eclipse Cross available in the US during the first quarter of 2021. A plug-in hybrid version of the vehicle will also be offered in select markets, but at this time, it’s not expected to land in the US. Mitsubishi says the vehicle has significant styling enhancements resulting in a sleek, sporty SUV appearance.

The fresh styling aims to make the vehicle look sleek, stable, upscale, and unique. The front end has an evolved version of the Mitsubishi signature Dynamic Shield design concept. The front bumper guard and refreshed lighting are part of the redesign.

A redesigned hatch and rear window improve styling and improve group visibility while maintaining the iconic three-dimensional taillights. The new tailgate gives a sharply sculpted hexagon design reminiscent of the company’s iconic rear-mounted spare tire shape.

Mitsubishi also redesigned the inside of the vehicle featuring a new black interior with silver accents and light gray leather seats. Door trims coordinate with the seat color to create a quality and sporty interior. Another interior change is the addition of a new eight-inch smartphone-link display audio system as standard. The screen has been repositioned closer to the driver and front-seat passenger, making it easier to use.

The infotainment system has actual knobs for ease of use, and the touchpad previously in the console has been removed to provide more storage space. Power comes from a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo four-cylinder engine. The engine is paired with an eight-speed sports mode CVT transmission.