2022 Lexus RX L receives the Black Line treatment

The 2022 Lexus RX L is the latest member to receive the Black Line treatment. Spanning 4.4-inches longer and with a more upright rear design than a standard Lexus RX, the L model adds a third row of seats to make it a genuine seven-seat crossover. And with the RX L Black Line series, you don’t need to penalize aggressive styling in the name of practical luxury.

The latest Lexus RX L Black Line is available in two custom paint colors: Eminent White Pearl and Cloudburst Gray. Lexus is only making 495 examples of the RX L Black Line for the American market; 389 units will be gasoline, while the remaining 106 will be hybrids.

Yes, the Lexus RX L Black Line is available as a gasoline-only RX 350L and hybrid RX450hL. The former has a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the hybrid has the same V6 and an electric motor pumping out 208 horsepower. The Lexus RX in any configuration is not a sporty drive, but it excels in matters of comfort and refinement.

Large 20-inch black wheels are standard in the Lexus RX L Black Line, although we hope it got a more stylish set of custom wheels to elevate its sinister vibe. Other dark elements include black lug nuts, a blacked-out grille, black mirror caps, a black lower front bumper, and a black nameplate.

Inside, the Black Line Lexus RX L has a predominantly black interior with contrasting blue stitching and black open-pore wood trim. Of course, it also has black floor mats, black cargo mats, and black key gloves. No, you don’t get a Lexus-Haliburton suitcase like in the NX 300h Black Line, but it does come with a bevy of standard features like driver-seat memory settings and a sunroof based on the Premium Package.

The 2022 Lexus RX 350L Black Line has base prices at $52,030, while the RX 450hL Black Line starts at $55,290. The first deliveries will arrive at U.S. Lexus showrooms by the end of July 2021.