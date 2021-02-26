2022 Land Rover Defender pricing confirmed – The cost of a V8

Land Rover has priced up the 2022 Defender, including the new V8 version of the SUV announced earlier this week. The MY22 will kick off at $47,700 (plus destination) for the Defender 90, the distinctive three-door version of the truck, when it arrives in US dealerships come summer 2021. Expect, however, to pay considerably more if you want that supercharged V8 under the hood.

For the 2022 Defender 90, the entry engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. That delivers 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and is shared by the five-door 2022 Defender 110 which starts at $50,500 plus $1,350 destination. The 2022 Defender 90 S will be $51,100 plus destination, while the Defender 110 S will be $54,000.

Stepping up a powertrain, the 2022 Defender 90 X-Dynamic S and the 2022 Defender 110 SE get the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid we tested in the Defender 110. That’s good for 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Pricing starts at $59,500 for the three-door and $65,100 for the five-door.

If you won’t settle for anything other than the V8 – and we can’t really argue with you – then prepare to open your wallet much wider. The 2022 Defender 90 V8 starts at $97,200 plus destination, while the 2022 Defender 110 V8 hits six figures, starting at $100,400. Land Rover will also have a Carpathian Edition of both, priced at $104,000 for the three-door and $107,200 for the five-door.

All four variants get the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8. It’s packing 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, and Land Rover says to expect 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds from the Defender 90 V8, and a top speed of 149 mph. Air suspension and an electronic active rear differential are standard, as is a new Dynamic drive mode in the SUV’s Terrain Response system. That prioritizes performance on asphalt and loose surfaces like gravel.

Replacing the old Defender 110 First Edition, meanwhile, is the 2022 Defender 110 XS Edition. Only offered on the five-door version of the SUV, and with the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid six cylinder engine, it’s priced at $71,900 plus destination.

Compared to the regular 110, it comes with special body-color lower cladding and lower wheel arches, around 20-inch, contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels finished in Satin Grey. Inside, there are 12-way heated and ventilated seats in Ebony Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile; Land Rover also throws in the extended leather package, illuminated metal tread plates, and finishes the Cross Car Beam running across the dashboard with a Light Grey powder coat brushed finish.

All 2022 Defender trims get wireless phone charging with a signal booster, and can be optioned with a larger, 11.4-inch curved touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment system. There are also three new exterior design packs – the Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack, and Extended Black Pack – available on select models.