2022 Kia K5 gets a minor price hike and new GT-Line AWD Premium Package

The 2022 Kia K5 is the South Korean automaker’s newest midsize sedan. Although all-new from last year, Kia is updating the K5 sedan with a new badge, more safety features, and a new Premium Package for the K5 GT-Line AWD model.

As usual, all the changes come with small price hikes across the lineup. The base Kia K5 now starts at $24,685 (including $995 destination) and is $100 more than the outgoing model. Similar increases are in store for the LXS FWD ($25,685), LXS AWD ($27,485), GT-Line FWD ($27,085), and GT-Line AWD model ($28,685) in exchange for more features like a standard in-dash navigation system and more wireless chargers.

Meanwhile, Kia has a new Premium Package for the K5 GT-Line AWD. Pricing remains unannounced, but the package includes a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlights, and more safety features like adaptive cruise control and Level 2 Highway Driving Assist.

Powering the Kia K5 is a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, shared across the range, including the K5 EX FWD ($29,585). If you want the bigger engine, you’ll need to fork over $32,085 for the K5 GT FWD, which is $500 more than the outgoing version.

The 2022 K5 GT has a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-banger pumping out 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, all while averaging 24/32/27 mpg. With that much power, K5 GT goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.8-seconds, good enough to bring a silly grin to your face. Both engines have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the safety front, Kia’s Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance is standard in the 2022 K5. It includes blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, and driver attention warning.

Of course, the 2022 K5 is wearing Kia’s brand-spanking-new logo, befitting of an all-new family sedan with a textured tiger-nose grille, a low-slung silhouette, and a dynamic stance. The new K5 is on sale now.