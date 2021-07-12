2022 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a new XRT trim

The Hyundai Santa Fe got a significant upgrade last year, so we’re expecting the 2022 Santa Fe to carry over with a few minor changes. As it turns out, Hyundai is adding an XRT trim to the 2022 Santa Fe lineup to join the existing SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy variants.

In a report by Cars Direct, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe’s all-new XRT trim will slot nicely between the SEL and Limited trim. The price difference between Santa Fe SEL and Limited is nearly $10,000, and the XRT fills the void quite well.

However, we have no word yet on standard equipment or whether the Santa Fe XRT is a performance-oriented variant. Last year, Hyundai teased us with a Santa Fe N Performance option with bespoke wheels, contrasting rose gold exterior accents, and a quilted leather interior. As it turns out, the Santa Fe N is only available in its home market of South Korea, and we have yet to receive confirmation if the very first N-badged Santa Fe will make it to U.S. shores.

Based on data from Cars Direct, it seems the 2022 Santa Fe XRT is neither an off-road special nor a high-performance derivative like the N variant sold in South Korea. Instead, the first-ever Santa Fe XRT will have the same 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine as the base SE and SEL model with 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque.

Additionally, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT will have a standard front-wheel drive and an optional all-wheel drivetrain. Prices start at around $33,485 (inclusive of $1,185 destination fees) while choosing AWD adds $1,700 to the base price. For the record, the Santa Fe SEL starts at around $30,185, while the Limited model is at $40,145.

What’s more, the latest Santa Fe XRT will have custom 18-inch dark-themed alloy wheels and a predominantly black cloth interior. It reminds us of Kia’s Nightfall package for the 2022 Seltos and Telluride, although Hyundai has yet to confirm if the XRT is a dedicated blacked-out model.

Still, the new XRT is worth checking if you fancy a sportier-looking Hyundai SUV. We’re also waiting for an all-new plug-in hybrid Santa Fe slated to arrive later this year. The PHEV model has a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger and a single electric motor pumping out 225 horsepower. The incoming Santa Fe PHEV is only available in the SEL and Limited trims.