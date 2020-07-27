2021 Hyundai Santa Fe N Performance is real, but there’s a catch

Hyundai’s been busy updating its latest offerings with the N Line or N Performance package. The latest to receive the N treatment is the 2021 Santa Fe midsize SUV. Following some teaser renderings of the Hyundai Elantra N Line arriving near the end of this year, the new Santa Fe N Performance is as real as it gets.

However, there’s a catch.

The images you’re seeing here are courtesy of The Korean Car Blog. Apparently, the Santa Fe N will be available in South Korea later this year, with no mention if the N package is arriving elsewhere worldwide – including North America.

This is a bit of a shame, to be quite honest, because look at it! The new Santa Fe N Performance has all the N goodness without the excess. Similar to other Hyundai N models like the Veloster N, the Santa Fe N Performance version has aggressive exterior styling cues including sportier front and rear bumpers, a luscious rear spoiler, and a racing-derived carbon-fiber rear diffuser.

Additional N trimmings include sportier fender flares, carbon-fiber mirror caps, carbon bonnet intakes, and a fantastic new front grille. Also evident are contrasting rose gold accents on the front bumper and grille. The Santa Fe N is also home to a gorgeous set of 21-inch dark wheels with rose gold accouterments.

Inside, the Santa Fe N continues the sporting theme with generous applications of Alcantara and carbon-fiber materials. You’ll find carbon-fiber on the center console, steering wheel, and door trims. Meanwhile, Alcantara dominates the dashboard while the N sport seats are covered in premium quilted leather.

The standard 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to arrive later this year, but Hyundai wasted no time in giving it the full N Performance package. No word yet on powertrain options for the Santa Fe N Line, but we’re expecting a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with either 250 or 275 horsepower.

Another option is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 200 horsepower. The former is standard in the Veloster N, while the latter is expected to grace the incoming Elantra N-Line.