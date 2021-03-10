2022 Hyundai Kona N unveiled minus its groovy camouflage

South Korean automaker Hyundai gave us an excellent glimpse of its newest Kona N high-performance crossover last January, albeit covered in digital camouflage. Now, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is ready to face the spotlight, and we like what we see so far.

The newest Kona N is a special one. It’s the first SUV developed together by Hyundai’s N division and the Hyundai Design Center. The result is a vehicle “that clearly represents a powerful presence and driving fun,” said Hyundai. Also, Kona N is the second N model arriving in America after the Veloster N, and it’s packing some neat exterior and performance upgrades befitting of a halo performance car.

Exterior-wise, the Kona N bears similar design cues with the Kona N Line apart from a new grille, larger air intakes, and red accents on the front splitter, rear diffuser, and side skirts. Of course, it also gets an N badge on the grille to let other drivers know you’re behind the wheel of a fast Kona.

At the back, the Kona N has a new diffuser and a giant set of tailpipes that are big enough for small animals to call home. Our favorite design cue is the rear spoiler’s split-wing design, an aggressive and sporting touch to an otherwise practical crossover. The newest Kona N also has a unique triangular third brake light.

Hyundai has yet to reveal the powertrain specs and performance figures, although the carmaker promises to disclose more information soon. The rumor mill suggests a turbocharged inline 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque for the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. Sounds familiar? You’re right on the money. It’s the same engine found in the vibrant Veloster N hot hatch.

And if the Veloster N is any indication, Hyundai may offer the Kona N with a Performance Pack upgrade, bumping the engine output to 275 horsepower. It will also come with a standard eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic gearbox (N-DCT), although the Veloster N’s fantastic six-speed manual may also be available upon launch.

Alas, we have no word yet on an official launch date, but we reckon the 2022 Hyundai Kona N will go on sale near the end of 2021.