2022 Honda Civic Hatchback goes on sale with a $23,915 base price

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is a sportier version of the 11th-gen Civic sedan. Executive editor Chris Davies drove the 2022 Civic sedan last June. He praised the new Civic as a “complete car” with eye-catching styling, decent driving manners, and a rewarding turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, nowhere did he mention the car lacked sportiness. “Honda has really nailed the new Civic’s overall tuning, and you notice it in the corners, too,” Davies said.

So how does Honda make an already sporty car even sportier? By giving it a new set of bones, that’s how. The 2022 Civic Hatchback has a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase and a 0.5-inch wider rear track than the sedan. It also has a new aluminum front subframe, lower-friction wheel bearings, custom rear lower control arm bushings, and a revised electric power steering system.

Furthermore, the all-new Honda Civic Hatchback receives more sound-deadening materials, possibly making it the quietest and most refined Civic to git the streets. The only downside, if any, is the price. The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback starts at $23,915 (including $1,015 destination), which is $1,000 more than a base Civic sedan, although you get sharper handling, a comfier ride, and more style points for the money.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Pricing and Trim Levels

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX-L, and Sport Touring. The LX and Sport get a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-banger with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. The LX gets a CVT gearbox, while the Sport has a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the Civic Hatchback EX-L and Sport Touring have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder motor with 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The EX-L has a CVT transmission, while the Sport Touring is available with a six-speed manual. Additionally, all manual-equipped Civic Hatchbacks have a Sport driving mode in addition to the standard Normal and Eco modes.

Civic Hatchback LX

The base Honda Civic Hatchback LX has base prices at $23,915. The list of standard equipment includes a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, LED headlights, and 60/40 folding rear seats. All 2022 Honda Civic Hatchbacks receive standard Honda Sensing with adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane-keeping assist, and more.

Civic Hatchback Sport

The Honda Civic Hatchback Sport offers terrific value with base prices of $25,115 for the manual and automatic. In addition, the Sport gets 18-inch black wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, blacked-out exterior accents, a chrome exhaust tip, an eight-speaker audio system, unique Sport upholstery, sports pedals, and a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob. Of course, CVT models get paddle shifters to toggle between virtual gears.

Civic Hatchback EX-L

The Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L has base prices of $27,615. It has cowhide upholstery, heated front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, heated side mirrors, a one-touch power moonroof, and dual-zone climate control. It also has blind-spot information as an added Honda Sensing safety feature.

Civic Hatchback Sport Touring

The Civic Hatchback Sport Touring has base prices at $30,415 for both manual and automatic versions. It also gets unique 18-inch machine-finished wheels, LED fog lights, a larger nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Bose audio system.

The Sport Touring variant gets more safety tech like rear cross-traffic alert, low-speed braking control, and front/rear parking sensors.