2022 Honda Civic Hatchback arrives with a six-speed manual gearbox

Fresh from debuting the all-new, eleventh-generation Civic sedan last April, the 2022 Civic Hatchback has appeared with a sportier and more athletic vibe. The styling is definitely worth mentioning. We’ve been wondering how Honda’s newfound clean-sheet design theme will transition nicely from sedan to hatchback form. And now, we know.

First off, the 2022 Civic Hatchback looks fantastic. It has a sportier and more youthful vibe while remaining elegant to the eyes. But the biggest news is an available six-speed manual gearbox, and you can get it with both engine options.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback LX and Sport has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine pumping out 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Honda’s CVT automatic is standard on the LX, but you can pair the 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor with a six-speed manual box. Remember, until the all-new Civic Type R and Civic SI arrives, the hatchback model is the only Civic you can buy with a manual stick.

On the other hand, the Civic Hatchback EX-L and Sport Touring have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine pumping out 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque on regular unleaded gasoline. As usual, the Civic EX-L has a standard CVT gearbox, while the Sport Touring model is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

In addition, the 2.0L Sport and 1.5L Sport Touring models receive a user-selectable Sport mode in addition to the standard Normal and Eco driving models. Selecting Sport mode pre-configures the engine mapping and virtual gear ratios for a more engaging driving feel.

However, the latest Honda Civic Hatchback is not merely a 2022 Civic sedan with a sloping rear end. The hatchback model has a 0.5-inch wider rear track and a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase to improve high-speed stability and ride comfort. It also has new rear lower control arm bushings and a revised electric power steering system to offer better feedback.

Meanwhile, the updated chassis has an all-new aluminum front subframe with an innovative truss and rib structure for maximum rigidity. The Civic Hatchback also gets low-friction front and rear wheel bearings and new bushings to improve the ride comfort by 20-percent over the outgoing model. Honda claims the new Civic Hatchback’s body is 19-percent stiffer than the previous model, which only means better handling and stability.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback could also be the quietest and most refined Civic ever despite the more rigid chassis and body structure. Additional sound-deadening materials are under the floor and in the firewall to significantly reduce road noise and tire roar. In addition, Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body architecture utilizes more structural adhesives and insulating foam in the pillars to quell noise, vibration, and harshness.

Getting back to how it looks, the 2022 Civic Hatchback has a unique front grille, a sloping roofline, unique high-mounted taillights, and a center high-mounted light bar that spans the entire width of the hatch. Additionally, the cargo opening is now 1.6-inches wider for more effortless loading and unloading from the Civic Hatchback’s commodious rear hatch.

Folding the rear seats unveil more storage space to carry bigger and longer items if you need more space. Honda has yet to reveal the actual numbers, but the hatchback is deemed more practical than the sedan version due to its cargo-carrying versatility.

“With its sporty, fun-to-drive driving character, Euro exterior styling, and flexible interior packaging, the new Civic Hatchback will appeal to those all-important young and active buyers,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co, Inc.

Inside, the 2022 Civic Hatchback has a familiar dashboard lifted from the Civic sedan, including that fancy honeycomb mesh that hides the air vents. The Civic LX, Sport, and EX-L have a seven-inch digital instrument display and a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

However, the Civic Hatchback Sport Touring gets a more prominent nine-inch infotainment touchscreen. And yes, the larger screen has hard buttons and a physical volume knob. It even has an 0.8-inch finger rest below the display for more effortless operation.

Safety-wise, Honda Sensing is standard across all trim models of the new Civic Hatchback. It now has a single-camera system that offers quicker reactions when using the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist features. A new safety system in the Civic Hatchback is traffic jam assist, while the Sport Touring adds low-speed braking control among its comprehensive list of active driving aids.

Honda is manufacturing the 2022 Civic Hatchback in the USA for the first time, particularly at the automaker’s plant in Greensburg, Indiana. Pricing remains a question at this point, but the first deliveries are arriving later this year.