2022 BMW M135i xDrive appears with new paint colors and improved underpinnings

The 2022 BMW M135i xDrive is getting a couple of mechanical updates and new paint colors to keep up with the new VW Golf R, Audi S3, and the Mercedes-AMG A35. However, the changes are strictly for the range-topping M135i xDrive trim, and we have no word if BMW is also updating the rest of its 1-Series lineup. The latest M135i has yet to receive the full-bore M treatment, but the improvements are enough to make you stop and take a second look.

Will it have something to do with the paint? Probably yes, as the German automaker is now offering new paint colors for its range-topping hot hatch. The car on this page is wearing an M-exclusive Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic paint, but other hues like Frozen Pure Gray and Frozen Orange Metallic are also available.

In addition, BMW promises sharper handling and a more engaging drive with its newest M135i xDrive. The car has unique hydromounts to attach the front suspension wishbones. BMW also modified the trailing and control arm mounts in the rear axle. In addition, it has recalibrated springs and dampers to improve roll behavior while adding more steering feel when attacking a bend.

The engine and transmission remain untouched. The 2022 BMW M135i xDrive has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive AWD system and standard eight-speed automatic transmission with a front-mounted mechanical limited-slip differential.

Also standard is a near-actuator wheel slip limitation system in the ECU, capable of controlling the traction feed up to ten times faster than before. The result is better traction and agile handling over slippery surfaces or when pulling away from a tight corner. Of course, the M135i has M sport steering, M sport brakes, and standard 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch alloys remain available).

However, the 2022 BMW M135i xDrive has one new feature that we don’t like. Love it or hate it, it now has amplified exhaust sounds pumping through the speakers. It’s a feature we can do without, but it now comes standard, nevertheless. The revised M135i xDrive will arrive at dealerships near the end of this year or early 2022. Pricing and other details will follow soon.