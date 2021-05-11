2022 Bentley Flying Spur is now quieter and more luxurious through Virtual Prototyping

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur is arriving with a slew of new features and “unrivaled levels of comfort and refinement,” said Bentley. The British luxury automaker has partnered with the ESI Group to maximize the Flying Spur’s luxury credentials via Virtual Prototyping.

“By using virtual prototyping, Bentley succeeded in what we set out to do – optimize every component of the Flying Spur firstly in the virtual world before we create physical parts,” said Simon Noble, Acoustic Engineer at Bentley motors. “At the same time, we have reduced physical prototypes, creating the quietest in-cabin experience for our customers.”

Using the Virtual Prototyping method, Bentley pinpointed certain areas in the cabin that requires further NVH optimization, and they did it by creating fewer physical mock-ups and zero waste. Additionally, the 2022 Flying Spur underwent a weight optimization program using virtual prototyping, allowing the carmaker to optimize 40 new components, including better soundproofing materials in the right areas around the cabin.

“Virtual Prototyping means fewer prototypes have to be built, and we reduce our testing mileage,” added Noble. “It also helps influence the design and engineering of the car at an early stage and affords significant benefits in the extensive testing phase.”

Other new features in the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur include an onboard air ionizer to “enhance cabin purity and customer wellness,” said Bentley. It works by emitting negatively charged ions from the aircon vents that create a static charge around dust, allergens, and pollutants in the air, causing the particles to stick to a surface while cleaning the air.

Inside, the 2022 Flying Spur is available with new open-pore veneers, meticulously treated with ultra-thin layers of lacquer to create a unique texture. Bentley said each open-pore wood applique is only 0.1 mm thick, a far cry from a standard Bentley’s high-gloss 0.5 mm wood trim.

Additionally, the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur is available in an extended range of 63 paint colors, including Cambrian Gray. Also new is a City Specification package that includes more safety tech like traffic sign recognition, a hands-free trunk, a top view camera, bespoke welcome lighting, and auto-dimming mirrors.

Under the hood, the 2022 Flying Spur remains available with a twin-turbocharged 542-horsepower V8 engine or a more potent 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 motor with 626 horsepower. Both engines have an eight-speed automatic gearbox driving all four wheels. The V8-powered Flying Spur rushes to 60 mph in under four seconds, while the almighty W12 Flying Spur can do the same in 3.5-seconds.

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur arrives at U.S. dealerships later this year. Pricing remains unannounced, but the outgoing Flying Spur V8 has base prices starting at $197,000.