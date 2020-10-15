2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8: Lighter and more agile, yet still utterly luxurious

Bentley recently unveiled the 2021 Flying Spur V8. It’s a lighter, more driver-focused version of its flagship luxury car, and the world is shifting as we speak. Similar to Rolls-Royce and its latest ‘post opulent’ second-gen Ghost, Bentley noticed a shift in how clients prefer to use their expensive luxury cars. As it turns out, more and more Bentley buyers prefer driving the car themselves, thus the reason why Bentley gave the Flying Spur V8 a nimbler set of bones.

“Based on our research, customer feedback, and trends of customer usage, the new Flying Spur V8 has been engineered to deliver driver-focused ability, whilst offering passengers the refinement, comfort, and technology expected from a grand limousine,” said Dr. Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for Engineering at Bentley.

Based on looks alone, the new Flying Spur V8 is hardly distinguishable from the W12 model, although it has quad exhaust pipes, bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, and a V8 wing badge to differentiate it from its W12 sibling. But with a lighter V8 engine resting under its massive hood, the V8 model is 221 pounds lighter (100 kgs) than the Flying Spur W12 model.

And even with fewer cylinders and lesser displacement, the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine remains a force to be reckoned with. It produces 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. More importantly, maximum torque is achieved at just under 2,000 rpm.

With the help of a standard eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive, Bentley claims a sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.0-seconds and a top speed of 198 mph. The V8 motor comes with cylinder deactivation technology to maximize fuel economy by up to 16-percent.

The Flying Spur V8 has standard adaptive air suspension, hollow front and rear anti-roll bars, a 48-volt adaptive electric anti-roll system, electric power steering, and an available all-wheel steering system to deliver crisper handling and easier maneuverability. Despite its newfound athleticism, it also has new three-chamber air springs with 60-percent more air volume. This enables you to vary the ride comfort from taut to limousine-soft depending on the chosen driving mode.

Inside, the Bentley Flying Spur V8 is as posh and opulent as the W12. Available in four-seat (with two rear captain’s chairs) and five-seat configuration, the V8 comes standard with Bentley’s innovative 12.3-inch rotating display, premium leather seating in 10 available hide colors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, a new touch screen remote for rear passengers, and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a six-figure Bentley limousine.

The 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 has base prices starting at $198,725 and is available to order now, with the first U.S. deliveries arriving in early 2021.

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Gallery