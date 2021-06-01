2022 Audi vehicles get a new voice assistant, Amazon Alexa, and new custom features

German automaker Audi is expanding its MIB 3 infotainment platform with a new ‘Hey Audi’ voice assistant and integrated Amazon Alexa. The brand is also introducing its Personalization 2.0 feature across the lineup, allowing drivers to save their user profiles with the myAudi app.

Alexa is Back

Amazon Alexa functionality returns for 2022 to all Audi users with an active Audi Connect PRIME or Plus subscription. Aside from the ‘Hey Audi’ wake-up call to control in-vehicle features, Alexa can function for at-home, smartphone-enabled functions, or in-vehicle tasks by blurting out the ‘Alexa’ wake-up word.

Personalization 2.0

Audi drivers can create their personalized user profiles using their myAudi account in the vehicle, allowing each user to store their preferences for the climate control settings, lighting, locking, seat position, and other functions. After which, users can log into their profiles with the myAudi app to transfer all the settings to other Audi vehicles.

Audi’s Personalization 2.0 feature is perfect for business people or families who share Audi vehicles at home. It also makes it easy to get acclimatized if you have multiple Audi cars in your stable.

Standard Apple Music and Wireless Android Auto

If you have an Apple ID and an active Audi connect PRIME or PLUS subscription, you can log into your Apple account and use Apple Music in your Audi even without pairing your smartphone. With this feature, anyone with an Apple ID can enjoy Apple Music even if the infotainment system is paired with another user’s smartphone.

Updated Sirius XM with 360L

Sirius XM with 360L debuted last year on the 2021 Audi Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback. Now, an updated version of Sirius XM with 360L is debuting in the 2022 e-tron GT to give users more channels, more in-demand content, and better personalization features than ever before.

More MIB 3 Infotainment Features

Additionally, Audi’s MIB 3 infotainment system gets a Function on Demand feature with MMI Navigation plus (Audi A4, A5, Q5 Premium, and Q5 Premium Plus) and a Light Function Package (Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Premium). Also standard is an e-tron route planner that can sort public charging stations along the way.

Audi’s newest MIB 3 infotainment will arrive in the summer and fall of 2021 for the 2022 Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback.