2022 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback S Line Black Edition has a sportier vibe

Presales for the 2022 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback S Line Black Edition have begun in Germany and Europe. In typical Audi fashion, the S Line Black Edition trim comes with aggressive blacked-out accents for the front grille, side mirrors, and wheels.

Additionally, it also gets black e-tron badges, black Audi rings, dark tinted rear windows, orange brake calipers. Inside, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback S Line black has black sport seats with contrasting orange stitching and orange seatbelts.

The door inlays and seats are covered in sustainable Dinamica made of 45-percent recycled polyester from discarded PET bottles. Meanwhile, the instrument panel has leatherette and carbon inlays. If you like the look and feel of cowhide, Valcona leather upholstery is available upon request.

There’s more. All versions and models of the 2022 Audi e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback receive upgraded AC chargers from 11 kW to 22 kW for faster charging. We find this a welcome upgrade since the e-tron and e-tron Sportback are not precisely known for having the highest range numbers.

The EPA certifies the e-tron SUV to deliver 222 miles of range, while the e-tron Sportback achieves 218 miles of driving range. If you have access to a 150 kW fast charger, you can replenish the e-tron SUVs 95 kWh battery pack from zero to 80-percent in around 30 minutes.

In Europe, the 2022 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are available in two variants. Both have two electric motors in varying states of tune. The e-tron 50 quattro has 302-horsepower, while the 55 quattro trim has 402 horsepower. The former starts at around €79,350 ($96,794), while the latter has base prices at €91,750 ($111,919). The S Line Black Edition package is an additional €2,250 ($2,745).

The 2022 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have two electric motors producing a combined 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque here in America. Engaging Sport mode can briefly unleash 402 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque. And since the e-tron is an SUV, it can tow up to 4,000 pounds.

Audi claims demand for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback grew by almost 80-percent in 2020. Both electric SUVs have become the most widely sold electric model by a premium German carmaker in Europe. The e-tron is also the most commonly sold car in the Norwegian market. With the new S Line Black Edition trim along with a few crucial upgrades, we’re expecting the e-tron’s popularity to increase further.