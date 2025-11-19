Costco And Home Depot Still Use IBM Computers From The '80s: Here's Why

If you work at Costco or happen to have walked by one of their computers and wondered if you've traveled back in time, you're not alone. It's not only a phenomenon at Costco, as Home Depot and many companies around the United States continue to use IBM computers developed in the 1980s to manage their businesses. Seeing as it's the 2020s and the 1980s ended decades ago, this seems strange. There are far more advanced systems readily available; some are sold in stores that use old IBM models.

While strange to see, there's actually a very good reason Costco and others use antiquated computers from the Cold War, even if it's not immediately obvious. Costco sells plenty of great gadgets and PCs, but for years, the company has relied on the IBM AS/400 family of computers running the OS/400 operating system. More specifically, they used IBM 5250s connected to an IBM AS/400 mainframe, which handles transactions, inventory management, store finances, and more.

The reason these systems are still used is due to several factors, including system reliability, costs, and the fact that they can't be hacked. These computers are old — ancient in terms of modern technology, so they can't be hacked like any old system on the Internet. You require physical access to use them, and for these reasons, Costco and other businesses continue to operate them. IBM still supports them for this reason, though the computers have evolved into the System i, using the IBM i operating system.